Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2021) - Leviathan Natural Products Inc. (CSE: EPIC) (OTCQB: LVCNF) (the "Company" or "Leviathan") is pleased to announce that its Colombian subsidiary, LCG Holdings Inc ("LGC"), has completed an acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares (the "Acquisition") of Natural Origins SAS ("Natural Origins"), a Colombian company licensed for growing, processing, and exporting psychoactive and non-psychoactive cannabis (the "Licenses").

Pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated December 7, 2020 (the "Agreement"), as amended, entered between LCG and Natural Origins, LCG acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Natural Origins ("Origins Shares") in consideration of total of 497,818,080 COP at the exchange rate of 3,842COP per US$1 (US$129,539) (the "Consideration Price") paid to all shareholders of the Origin Shares ("Origins Shareholders") on the following payment schedule: (i) 70,442,000 COP of the Consideration Price were paid at the time of signing the Agreement; (ii) 100,000,000 of the Consideration Price were paid on January 25, 2021 plus 1,820,379 COP of late interest; (iii) 209,157,500 COP of the Consideration Price were paid on April 9, 2021 to purchase 50% of Origins Shares plus 9,486,701 of late interest; and (iv) 96,911,500 of the Consideration Price were paid on August 6, 2021 to purchase remaining 50% of Origins Shares. Each Origins Shareholder received a portion of the Consideration Price in proportion to the number of Origins Shares held by each. No securities of the Company were issued under the terms of the Agreement.

LCG is currently in the process of upgrading the facility on its 22-acre property in Carmen de Viboral, Colombia ("Carmen de Viboral Facility"). LCG intends to cultivate specialized strains of cannabis and hemp with high concentrations of CBD, CBG & CBN, for extraction and manufacturing of cannabinoid products under the Licenses, including both bulk and branded products.

In addition, LCG plans on cultivating medicinal mushrooms for nutraceutical uses and for medical R&D and plans to sell to authorized biotechs and other research groups around the world. The expected completion date for the first phase of the Colombian facility is in the second calendar quarter of 2022.

Taking advantage of the robust Colombian export regime, LCG intends to sell its products in key markets in South America, Europe and Asia, leveraging the global networks of Leviathan and LCG's executive team.

"The acquisition of Natural Origins represents a significant accomplishment for the Company," states Martin J. Doane, CEO of Leviathan. "There is a strict, regulatory framework and process for licenses in Colombia, which means they are highly coveted and not easily obtained. Our well-equipped, well-positioned facility coupled with ownership of a government sanctioned license that allows for the global export of psychoactive and non-psychoactive products represent exceptional value and strong revenue generating potential."

About Leviathan Natural Products

Leviathan concentrates primarily on non-psychoactive hemp derived products for the health and wellness market. Leviathan plans on executing a series of buy and build transactions extending across all vertical markets in Canada and internationally. The Company's global capabilities position it to become a leading multi-jurisdictional cannabinoid producer - one that brings together the best cannabinoid products, brands and expertise from Canada and around the world. The Leviathan portfolio currently comprises Jekyll+Hyde Brand Builders Inc., a marketing services agency specializing in the cannabis/hemp sector; Leviathan US, Inc., which began manufacturing cannabidiol products in August 2020 from its facility in Carthage, Tennessee; LCG Holdings Inc., a cannabis and hemp cultivation and processing facility in Carmen de Viboral, Colombia, which expects to be operational in calendar Q2 2022; and Woodstock Biomed Inc., which owns a 30-acre property with greenhouse infrastructure in Pelham, Ontario. The Woodstock property operates under a lease agreement with Medical Saints Ltd., a Health Canada regulated licensed producer of industrial hemp. The agreement allows for important research and development ("R&D") in the industrial hemp sector.

