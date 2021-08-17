Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2021) - ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT), the "Corporation" or the "Company" or "ICEsoft", is pleased to announce its consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Detailed results and Management's discussion and analysis are now available on SEDAR.

Quarterly highlights are as follows:

ICEsoft's Voyent Alert! service is now used by 245 North American municipalities representing a serviceable population of approximately 1.2M citizens.

ICEsoft has been actively engaged in the British Columbia (BC) forest fire citizen notifications. 340,000 personalized notifications were sent in Q2 2021.

With respect to the BC forest fires, 130 Evacuation Orders or Evacuation Alerts were sent out in the months of June and July. These notifications represent more than 80% of the total evacuation orders and alerts sent in BC during the Q2 timeframe.

"ICEsoft's second quarter has been very busy due to the abatement of COVID-19 and the early start to wildfire season in BC," said Brian McKinney, CEO. "We are seeing a significant uptick in customer interest to subscribe to the Voyent Alert! system within both Canada and the U.S. and expect this increased sales funnel to steadily translate into additional recurring revenue. Voyent Alert! remains actively engaged to support small and medium-sized communities with citizen alerting during their times of need. Our commitment to serving our customers will continue to translate into improved operating and financial performance as we begin to reach critical mass with the Voyent Alert! solutions."

Voyent Alert! is an ICEsoft Technologies solution created in 2018 to provide personalized and enriched communication services for municipalities, regional governments, first responders, organizations, and institutions. Built on ICEsoft's suite of legacy products, Voyent Alert! is a new Software-as-a-Service offering for delivering context-enriched notifications and content.

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) is a software as a service ("SaaS") company. ICEsoft's current software, which is available as freeware with a pay to use version, is used by some 150,000 developers, 20,000 companies, and some 400 paying customers.

