Mittwoch, 18.08.2021
Große Spekulation: Rekordfahrt gewinnt an Tempo!
WKN: 859901 ISIN: JP3209000003 Ticker-Symbol: CAC1 
Tradegate
16.08.21
18:50 Uhr
14,000 Euro
-0,500
-3,45 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
PR Newswire
18.08.2021 | 03:04
Casio to Release Two-Tone, Purple and Blue Metal G-SHOCK

Two-tone ion plating and metal finish evoke the beauty of Tokyo twilight

TOKYO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest addition to its G-SHOCK line of shock-resistant watches. The new GMW-B5000PB is part of the 5000 line of full metal watches with the square face design of the very first G-SHOCK, and it features purple and blue-gray ion plating (IP).

GMW-B5000PB

The GMW-B5000PB is based on the GMW-B5000D, which reproduces the shape of the very first G-SHOCK, but in a metal case. The purple and blue-gray IP finish, a new approach to CMF design,* is inspired by the beauty of Tokyo at twilight when light and darkness interplay. The bezel and band feature a new purple IP hue achieved by tuning the chroma and luminance, along with a deep and sophisticated blue-gray IP. Combined with muted chroma and hairline finish, the watch evokes the image of twilight Tokyo in an integrated total design. The watch face is adorned with splashes of orange and light blue reminiscent of city lights illuminating as the sun sets. The bezel and band are hairline and mirror-finished, which enhances the texture of the metal while emphasizing the interplay of multi-spectrum light.

* CMF design integrates color, material, and finish

The GMW-B5000PB not only receives radio wave time-calibration signals; it is also equipped with Mobile Link functions that pair via Bluetooth to a smartphone to access Internet time servers and ensure accurate time. Features like alarms and World Time can be easily set from a paired smartphone, and the helpful reminders and phone finder function make for a very useful watch.

GMW-B5000PB

Band featuring purple and blue-gray IP

The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586976/Image_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586974/image_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586975/image_3.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
