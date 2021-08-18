Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Awilco Drilling Reports Q2 2021 results

Awilco Drilling PLC reports contract revenue of USD 12.0 million (USD 12.6 million Q1), EBITDA of USD 3.0 million (USD 3.7 million in Q1) and a net profit of USD 1.6 million, (USD 1.3 million in Q1).

Revenue efficiency was 96.7% during the quarter (87.5% in Q1).

Operational uptime was 94.2% during the quarter (95.9% in Q1).

Contract backlog at the end of Q2 was approximately USD 7.1 million (USD 8.0 million Q1).

Please see attached for the Q2 2021 report.

A digital presentation will be held today, 18 August 2021, at 10:00 UK time. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.



A replay of the presentation will be made available on the Company website after the event.

Aberdeen, 18 August 2021

