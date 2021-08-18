Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.08.2021
Große Spekulation: Rekordfahrt gewinnt an Tempo!
WKN: A2QAR0 ISIN: CA53173V1013 Ticker-Symbol: 9LM 
Frankfurt
08.06.21
08:00 Uhr
0,164 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
CO.DON AG1,270+1,60 %
ENERGOAPARATURA SA0,326+0,62 %
HIGHLANDER SILVER CORP0,1640,00 %
NAVSIGHT HOLDINGS INC8,000-5,33 %
NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED1,140-3,39 %
RIVERA HOLDINGS LTD0,064+1,59 %
SUNDRAGON SA4,460-0,45 %
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD128,500,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.