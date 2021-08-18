POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Plans submitted for second UK Peel site

18 August 2021

Powerhouse Energy Group plc

("Powerhouse" or the "Company")

Plans submitted for second UK site for Powerhouse technology

Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company commercialising hydrogen production from waste plastic, is pleased to announce that Peel NRE, part of Peel L&P, has submitted a planning application to develop its second waste plastic to hydrogen facility, using Powerhouse technology, at the Rothesay Dock on the north bank of the River Clyde, West Dunbartonshire.

The 13,500 tonne facility will be the second in the UK to use pioneering DMG technology developed by Powerhouse, after plans for a similar facility at Peel NRE's Protos site in Cheshire were approved in 2019.

After consulting with the local community and stakeholders around the North Clyde site, Peel NRE has submitted a planning application to West Dunbartonshire Council.

Tim Yeo, Executive Chairman of Powerhouse, said:

"We welcome the submission of the planning application for a second site for our recycling technology which will transform plastics and waste into clean energy. We hope this pioneering technology will play an important role in supporting the objective of both Holyrood and Westminster to make hydrogen a key element of Scotland's decarbonisation strategy. A planned hydrogen refuelling station at this site will help bolster the region's infrastructure and help accelerate the clean energy transition, improving our environment for future generations in the region".

Decisions about the financing of this second plant will be made after land use planning consent has been obtained and closer to the start date for construction. Details of this will be announced at that time.

Notes to Editors:

About Powerhouse Energy Group plc

Powerhouse Energy, the sustainable hydrogen company, has a vision to be a global leader in technology solutions that transform plastics and waste into clean energy.

Powerhouse has developed a technology that provides a solution to plastic and produces a clean energy that can help improve air quality by replacing diesel with hydrogen as a transport fuel.

Powerhouse Energy's mission is to provide flexible, innovative, solutions to global pollution by recycling plastic and waste into valuable clean energy products.

Powerhouse technology aims to be used at a local level providing a closed loop solution within the community for plastic waste, cleaning up our oceans and helping to accelerate the clean energy transition to reach the target of net zero emissions by 2030.

The Distributed Modular Generation (DMG) technology can utilise all plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to efficiently and economically convert them into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity and other industrial products may be derived.

Powerhouse's technology is one of the world's first proven, distributed, modular, hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The Powerhouse (DMG) process can generate up to 2 tonnes of road-fuel quality hydrogen and more than 58MWh of exportable electricity per day.

Powerhouse's process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level. As announced on 11th February 2020 under its Supplemental Agreement with Peel Environmental, Powerhouse will receive an annual license fee of GBP500,000 in respect of each project which is commissioned.

Powerhouse aims to license developers to deliver facilities that improve our environment for future generations.

Powerhouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.co.uk

