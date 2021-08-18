First Solar has started building a new PV module factory in the U.S. state of Ohio. The $680 million facility is scheduled to start operations in the first half of 2023.From pv magazine USA First Solar broke ground on its third manufacturing facility in Ohio on Aug. 17. The ceremony was attended by U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, among other officials. The new 3.3 GWdc facility is scheduled to start operations in the first half of 2023 and represents a $680 million investment. When it is fully operational, the facility is expected to scale the company's northwestern Ohio footprint to a total ...

