London, United Kingdom - August 18, 2021 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery management, AC/DC power conversion, Wi-Fi(R) and Bluetooth(R) low energy and Industrial ICs, today announces the release of the DA914X-A product family of extremely efficient, high current, automotive grade, step down DC-DC (Buck) converters.
The DA914X-A devices deliver unprecedented current levels, up to 40 amps, a significantly better alternative to power solutions that require a combination of a power controller and discrete FETs. The DA914X-A family integrates power FETs and all required control logic into a highly integrated, highly efficient monolithic device. Few external components are required for operation, enabling extremely low system BoM costs and solution footprints below 170 mm2. The devices are extremely power efficient, reducing the thermal design challenges of powering complex automotive SoCs with very high current requirements. This makes the product line ideal for powering graphics or AI embedded processors used in machine learning and vision applications for next generation autonomous vehicles.
The DA914X-A family currently includes two devices. The DA9141-A operates as a single-channel, quad-phase buck converter, delivering up to, 40A output current. The DA9142-A operates as a single-channel, dual-phase buck converter, delivering up to, 20 A output current. All devices have an input voltage range of 2.8 V to 5.5 V and an output voltage range of 0.3 V to 1.3 V, making them suitable for a wide variety of low power systems.
"As electronics in automobiles continue to demand higher performance heterogeneous processing capability, the requirement for cost effective, space saving power solutions becomes more and more critical," said Tom Sandoval, Senior Vice President, GM Automotive Business Segment, Dialog Semiconductor. "The DA914X PMIC family of products offers automotive customers market leading high current power delivery solutions for multi-core automotive SoCs with embedded high-performance graphics or AI processor cores."
The DA914X-A products include several key features to meet the needs of today's complex automotive electronics systems:
- Multi-Phase operation delivers better transient performance, lower losses, better efficiency, optimized thermal dissipation, and minimized ripple current and voltages when compared to a single-phase architecture
- Lower PCB costs and smaller components with lower overall heights for low profile applications
- Flexibility offers the opportunity to optimally place the Inductors and capacitors close to the point of load
- Distributed power dissipation -more even distribution of heat - critical for efficient thermal management
- Remote sensing guarantees the highest accuracy and supports multiple PCB routing scenarios without loss of performance
- Fully programmable soft start limits the inrush current from the input to give a slope-controlled output voltage
- Dynamic Voltage Control (DVC) enables adaptive adjustment of the supply voltage dependent on the load. This increases efficiency when the downstream circuitry enters low power or idle mode, resulting in power savings
- Configurable GPIOs support a range of features including I2C, DVC and Power Good indicator
The DA914X-A devices are AEC-Q100 Grade 1 qualified and are available in a
Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment it operates in. With decades of experience and world-class innovation, we help manufacturers get to what's next. Our passion for innovation and entrepreneurial spirit ensures we remain at the forefront of power efficient semiconductor technology for the IoT, mobile, computing and storage, connected medical, and automotive markets. Dialog is headquartered near London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2020, it had $1.376 billion in revenue and is consistently one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide.
