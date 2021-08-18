smartTrade Technologies, a leading provider of multi-asset electronic trading solutions, has once again won Best FX Aggregator for its LiquidityFX platform at the FX Markets Asia Awards 2021.

smartTrade Liquidity FX provides sophisticated cross-asset aggregation for banks and brokers operating in regional FX markets. The product supports a combination of currencies, order types and price tiering, with venue co-location in London, New York and Tokyo delivering low latency to market. A truly multi-asset-class product, LiquidityFX supports a range of instruments including FX Spot, Forwards, Swaps, NDFS, Cryptocurrencies and Options.

The FX Markets Asia Awards recognise the best banks, dealers, brokers and currency managers in the Asia-Pacific region, focusing this year on firms which developed unique and innovative ways to respond to industry needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

smartTrade was lauded for its unique value proposition of being the only FX aggregator developed in Asia, as well as for its focus on technology that offers optimum performance in terms of system capacity and latency.

Prior to winning the same award last year, smartTrade was named Best Liquidity Aggregation System Provider at the FX Markets eFX Awards 2019.

David Vincent, CEO of smartTrade Technologies said, "We are proud to receive the Award for Best FX Aggregator once again. The expansion of our local presence underlines our commitment to the Asia-Pacific region particularly important in crisis situations such as we experienced last year.

"As the regional FX ecosystem continues to evolve, customers in Asia are now requesting ever more sophisticated functionality. smartTrade is committed to enhancing and developing our platform to ensure that our product remains the FX aggregator of choice in the region."

About smartTrade

smartTrade Technologies, pioneer of multi-asset electronic trading solutions, offers innovative technology allowing you to focus on your trading and grow your business while quickly adapting to changing market requirements.

smartTrade provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities, Derivatives (including Options), Cryptocurrencies and Money Markets. Our solutions offer connectivity to over 130 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management and fully customizable HTML5 user interface.

smartTrade works with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and asset managers to corporate firms. LiquidityFX for Foreign Exchange and smartFI for Fixed Income are provided as a fully managed and hosted service, colocated in all the main marketplaces globally.

smartAnalytics, our multi-asset Big Data analysis solution, allows the creation of historical or real time dashboards and reports to interact more effectively with markets and end customers.

For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net

