- (PLX AI) - Lundbeck shares fell nearly 7% in early trading after revenue missed expectations and outlook was cut on generic competition.
- • H1 revenue of DKK 8,233 million was below consensus of DKK 8,304 million
- • Revenue outlook for the year was trimmed to DKK 16.3-16.6 billion from DKK 16.3-16.9 billion after Lundbeck said Northera generic competition led to a very aggressive erosion curve
- • Northera revenue is now expected to drop 75% for the year, the company said
- • The sales miss was driven by Northera , which came in 41% below consensus, Bank of America said
- • Considering the lack of a pipeline and hence limited long-term visibility, we do not think investors will be particularly excited about today's quarterly report, SEB said
