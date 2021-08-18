The Austrian authorities will use €20 million to provide more support for the country's rebate scheme for residential PV projects up to 50 kW in size.From pv magazine Germany The Austrian government has decided to earmark another €20 million ($23.4 million) for the country's residential solar subsidy program, as the funds previously allocated for this year have almost been exhausted. The authorities will use the funds to support rooftop PV projects not exceeding 50 kW in size. The Climate and Energy Fund will grant between €150 and €250 per project, depending on the system size, and a €100 bonus ...

