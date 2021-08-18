Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.08.2021
18.08.2021 | 09:41
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split in Embracer Group (148/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Embracer Group AB
(Embracer Group) published on August 18, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Embracer Group has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM)
scheduled for September 16, 2021 approves a stock split whereby every one (1)
share held will be replaced by two (2) new ordinary shares (2:1). The Ex-date
is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation options, regular and gross
return forwards/futures in Embracer Group (EMBRAC). 

For further informatio, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1010800
