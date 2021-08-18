Anzeige
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

PR Newswire

London, August 18

AIM and Media Release

18 August 2021

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from Credit Suisse Holdings (Australia) Limited on behalf of Credit Suisse Group AG and its affiliates (Credit Suisse) that, on 16 August 2021, Credit Suisse reduced its voting power in Base Resources by 19,187,590 ordinary shares.

Base Resources understands that, as at 16 August 2021, Credit Suisse had a relevant interest in 45,192,894 ordinary shares, representing 3.84% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies on that date.

The decrease in Credit Suisse's relevant interest was the net result of the disposal and acquisition of ordinary shares, and the return of ordinary shares pursuant to a prime brokerage agreement, in each case, since 23 March 2021.

Excluding shares returned pursuant to a prime brokerage agreement, Credit Suisse disposed of a total of 1,195,970 shares for an average price of A$0.287 per share between 23 March 2021 and 16 August 2021. It acquired 2,008,380 shares for an average price of A$0.287 per share over the same period.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity
Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

