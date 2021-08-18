Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Ist InnoCan einer Sensation auf der Spur?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQ9U ISIN: JE00BLD8Y945 Ticker-Symbol: 3TW 
Stuttgart
18.08.21
09:26 Uhr
6,200 Euro
-0,140
-2,21 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4086,52710:25
PR Newswire
18.08.2021 | 10:04
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SCB Asset Management Launches Fund based on CoinShares Blockchain Equity Index

Thailand's largest asset management company selects Europe's largest digital asset investment firm to introduce new investment product

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares ("the Company") (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS), Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, today announced that SCB Asset Management, Thailand's largest asset management company, has launched SCB Blockchain, a feeder fund investing into the Invesco Elwood Global Blockchain UCITS ETF which tracks the CoinShares Elwood Global Blockchain Equity Index.

CoinShares Logo

The digital asset sector has grown materially since the start of the year. There are currently over $2T worth of digital assets in circulation[i] with total assets under management (AUM) in publicly listed digital asset investment products exceeding $50B, and $4B of the aforementioned AUM is held on the CoinShares platform[ii]. Alongside the growth of digital assets, the number of investors interested in gaining actively managed exposure to other parts of the digital asset ecosystem continues to increase. Since its inception in 2019, the Invesco Elwood Global Blockchain UCITS ETF has amassed over $1B in assets.

Chief Executive Officer at CoinShares, Jean-Marie Mognetti, commented, "SCB Asset Management launching this fund, so shortly after CoinShares acquired the equity Index business, is a testament to the rigorous methodology employed by the index and its performance track record. We are very excited to be selected by SCB Asset Management to bring our index methodology and thematic research to a new market and a larger investor base. We continue to focus on expanding CoinShares' global footprint as we build out our asset management platform and bring trusted, regulated investment products to investors across the globe."

Learn more about the Elwood Blockchain Global Equity Index here.

More details about the fund can be found on SCB Asset Management's website here.

About the CoinShares Group

CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS.

Media Contact

Jay Morakis
+1 646 859 5951
press@coinshares.com

Certified Advisor

Mangold Fondkommission AB?
+46 (0)8 503 015 50
ca@mangold.se

____________________

i Data from Messari.io, as of 12 pm ET Friday, Aug 13 2021

ii Data from CoinShares Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly, dated Aug 9 2021, see here

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502126/CoinShares_Logo.jpg

COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.