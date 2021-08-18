Atos International: Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud

Paris - August 18, 2021 - Atos has been chosen by Siemens Smart Infrastructure to accelerate its transformation journey and support the migration to the cloud of business-critical applications that provide the backbone for manufacturing, sales, distribution, and operations across most of the Business Units of Siemens Smart Infrastructure (Building Products, Electrical Products, Distribution Systems and Digital Grid) worldwide.

Leveraging its +35-year long partnership with SAP and its in-depth knowledge of public cloud provider environments, Atos is now responsible for moving twenty SAP HANA, SAP Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Supply Chain Management (SCM) systems to a hyperscaler-based landscape before the end of 2021 and will be in charge of operating these systems thereafter. Several months into the project, Atos has now successfully migrated nine of these critical systems including three productive SAP platforms.

Siemens Smart Infrastructure is engaged on a strong cloud strategy across most of its enterprise applications and was looking for a reliable partner. Atos leverages its OneCloud initiative to modernize enterprise applications to be agile, mobile, and rooted in analytics, across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. It used the ability of the Atos OneCloud team to support cloud-application development & modernization and multi-cloud orchestration, as well as Atos' position as the #2 Managed Security Services provider worldwide to support Siemens Smart Infrastructure in performing a seamless, safe, and secure migration. This will enable Siemens Smart Infrastructure to benefit from the significant cost reduction, improved performance, enhanced system stability, agility, and scalability that the public cloud offers. Furthermore, the project paves the road for cloud transformation of further critical enterprise applications and for the future transformation of Siemens Smart Infrastructure's ERP landscape.

"Atos is proud to further its collaboration with Siemens Smart Infrastructure with this strategic migration project. The launch of Atos OneCloud has sharpened our ability to help our clients optimize their processes using the public cloud, without having to sacrifice any of their security or business-specific requirements. Siemens SI's renewed trust is a testament to our leadership in cloud migration services and transformation," said Pierre Barnabe, Global Head of Manufacturing at Atos.

"The acceleration of digital transformation has taught us that we need to more and more leverage and rely on Cloud technologies to run our business, as they provide us superior service, agility and cost benefits. Atos has proven to be a dedicated and reliable partner for this critical transformation project for the fundamental SAP applications for Siemens Smart Infrastructure, and we trust they will support our teams with secure and industrial operations going forward" said Sébastien Bey, CIO of Siemens Smart Infrastructure

