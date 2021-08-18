Laparoscopic Devices Market Size Worth $10.8 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laparoscopic devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of bariatric surgeries being performed and adoption of minimally invasive procedures are anticipated to boost the market growth.

Key Insights & Findings:

Energy systems led the market in 2018 due to the favorable reimbursement policies and new product launches, such as Olympus Corporation launched THUNDERBEAT, which is safe and versatile

Bariatric surgery is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment owing to increasing cases of obesity. Moreover, these surgeries offer painless weight reduction and require shorter hospital stay

North America was the dominant regional market in 2018 owing to higher adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and increased incidence of gallstones

According to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), bariatric surgery is performed when a patient is suffering from obesity and they are not able to lose weight. Thus, growing cases of obesity are contributing to market growth. Increasing preference by surgeons for laparoscopic surgery owing to the benefits, such as small incisions, less healing time, and short hospital stay, is also driving the market.

Technological advancements are further expected to propel market growth. For instance, Medtronic's LigaSure device is designed to deliver a specific combination of energy and pressure to create consistent seal within its applications. It provides unique combination of energy and pressure to create vessel fusion. Stryker laparoscopes had a combination of high-quality sapphires and rod lens technology used for superior transformation and excellent recognition to maximize image quality during surgical procedures.

Grand View Research has segmented the global laparoscopic devices market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Laparoscopic Devices Product Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Trocars



Energy Systems



Closure Devices



Suction / Irrigation Devices



Insufflation Devices



Laparoscopes



Hand Access Instruments



Robot-assisted System

Laparoscopic Devices Application Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Bariatric Surgery



Colorectal Surgery



General Surgery



Gynecological Surgery



Urological Surgery



Others

Laparoscopic Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Clinic



Ambulatory

Laparoscopic Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Spain





Italy





Russia





Norway





Sweden



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Turkey





Qatar

List of Key Players of the Laparoscopic Devices Market

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

Karl Storz SE & CO. Kg

Johnson and Johnson

Olympus Corporation

CONMED Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Microline Surgical

BD

Welfare Medical Ltd.

DEAM

Intuitive Surgical

Shenzen Mindray Bio Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

