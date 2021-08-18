The RWTH Aachen University Hospital and Caverion partner for building automation and security solutions for a new hospital building in Germany

Caverion Corporation Investor news 18 August 2021 at 11.00 a.m. EEST

HELSINKI, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The RWTH Aachen University Hospital, a maximum-care teaching hospital in Germany, has commissioned the consortium OIP with Caverion as the building technology solutions partner for their new Center for Operative Intensive Care / Perinatal Center (OIP-PNC). The overall solution includes building automation, security and safety, cooling, heating & sanitation and ventilation. The value of the contract is approximately EUR 20 million.



Caverion is installing around 4,700 data points for building automation in the seven-story building with a gross floor area of around 8,600 m². The automation controls, for example, the ventilation technology, which moves around 305,000 m³ of air per hour. Almost 150 radiators and over 80 circulating air-cooling units with a total output of around 262 kilowatts ensure optimal conditions in the building all year round. In the patient rooms, cooling ceilings are installed on a total area of around 770 m². The building will also have a water mist extinguishing system.

"Our main building dates back to the 1980's. As a hospital and medical faculty at RWTH Aachen University, the building must be constantly adapted to the latest technical requirements. At the same time, we need more space and new buildings are being built. We are certain that we will receive an energy-efficient building that will also meet future requirements," says Heike Bekaan, Head of Construction and Fire Protection at RWTH Aachen University Hospital.

Manfred Simmet, Head of Caverion Division Germany, adds: "It is our goal to provide an optimal foundation for an ideal healing environment for the patients, a modern learning space for the students and a safe, efficient and comfortable working environment for the employees."

Caverion's work on the site will be finished in 2024.

