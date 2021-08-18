- (PLX AI) - Multiconsult Board member Sverre Hurum purchased 15,000 shares.
|10:22
|Multiconsult ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - primary insider
|10:22
|Multiconsult Board Member Hurum Buys Shares for NOK 2.7 Million
|07:40
|Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) - Solid half year with good results
|STOCKHOLM, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult second quarter EBIT came in at NOK 114.6 million, which gives an EBIT for the first half of 2021 at NOK 213.1 million. The EBIT margin...
|07:22
|Multiconsult ASA - Solid half year with good results
|07:10
|Multiconsult Q2 EBIT NOK 114.6 Million vs. Estimate NOK 131 Million
|(PLX AI) - Multiconsult Q2 revenue NOK 986.8 million vs. estimate NOK 1,008 million.
