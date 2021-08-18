The German company will sell 70,000 tons of its product to the module maker over the course of a five-year contract.Chinese solar manufacturer JinkoSolar has signed a five-year agreement to purchase 70,000 tons of PV module raw material polysilicon from German producer Wacker. Jinko announced the arrangement yesterday and stated the purchase price "will be decided based on the market price." Based on the latest weekly average spot price for polysilicon of $26.50/kg recorded by Taiwanese analyst PV InfoLink, the supply deal would be worth $1.86 billion. The polysilicon, manufactured at Wacker sites ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...