According to UK-based consultant Ember, eight EU countries achieved record solar power production during June and July. Germany and the Netherlands were able to cover around 17% of their electricity demand with PV over the period.From pv magazine Germany In June and July of this year, photovoltaics in the European Union delivered a total of 39 TWh of electricity, according to the British climate protection thinktank Ember - which operated under the name Sandbag until 2020. This production corresponds to about 10% of the region's total electricity demand. Germany and the Netherlands were able ...

