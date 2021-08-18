- (PLX AI) - Grieg Seafood shares fell 6.5% after second-quarter earnings were much lower than expected.
- • Q2 adj. EBIT of NOK 44 million was far lower than consensus of NOK 112 million
- • Downgrades, low average harvest weight and harvest profile impacted price achievement in Finnmark by NOK 41 million
- • Operational cost in Newfoundland, including write down related to ISA, was NOK 45 million
- • EBIT/kg of NOK 6.3 was much lower than the NOK 10.6 that Kepler Cheuvreux had expected
- • Overall Q2 figures were weak, Kepler said
