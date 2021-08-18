Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.08.2021
Breaking News! Ist InnoCan einer Sensation auf der Spur?
WKN: 918658 ISIN: FI0009900724 
Stuttgart
18.08.21
09:26 Uhr
116,50 Euro
+16,70
+16,73 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
18.08.2021 | 11:17
94 Leser
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF BOREO OYJ TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE 18 AUGUST 2021 SHARES

THE SHARES OF BOREO OYJ TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT

Today Sievi Capital Oyj and Boreo Oyj disclosed that they have signed a letter
of intent, pursuant to which the parties are looking into a potential
combination between Boreo Oyj and Sievi Capital Oyj. 

Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Boreo to the Observation segment on the
grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1
article e). 

Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article e: "the
Issuer has been subject to a reverse takeover offer or otherwise plans to make,
or has been subject to a substantial change in its business or organization so
that the Issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new
company". 

The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts
and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The
observation segment is a subset of the Official List. 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
