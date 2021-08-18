The nation produced 57% more solar cells in the first half of this year than in the same period a year earlier, according to a financial update from state-controlled manufacturer Luoyang Glass.Chinese state-controlled manufacturer Luoyang Glass has revealed the nation produced 42,000 tons of polysilicon and 14 GW of solar modules in June alone. The glassmaker reported the numbers yesterday as it announced its first-half figures, and said China had made 238,000 tons of polysilicon in the first half of the year, as well as 105 GW of silicon wafers, 92.4 GW of solar cells and 80.2 GW of solar modules. ...

