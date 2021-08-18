Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.08.2021
Breaking News! Ist InnoCan einer Sensation auf der Spur?
WKN: A14Z6A ISIN: US7821834048 
Stuttgart
18.08.21
08:13 Uhr
0,905 Euro
-0,035
-3,72 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
18.08.2021 | 11:37
PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro signs guarantee agreement with BANK VTB (PJSC) 18-Aug-2021 / 11:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RusHydro signs guarantee agreement with BANK VTB (PJSC)

August 18, 2021. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) has announced signing a guarantee agreement with VTB Bank (PJSC) to secure the obligations of JSC Far East Generating Company (JSC DGK) for attraction of credit funds in the amount of RUB 10 bn in VTB Bank (PJSC) under the agreement dated 10.06.2021 No. ??-73026/0003/?-21 for a period of 10 years. The maximum interest rate on loans under the agreement No. ??-73026/0003/ ?-21 is equal to the Central Bank of Russia's key rate increased by 1.73 percent per annum.

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is one of Russia's largest generating company and is the third in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW.

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      HYDR 
LEI Code:    2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  120209 
EQS News ID:  1227268 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227268&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2021 05:06 ET (09:06 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
