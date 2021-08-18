- (PLX AI) - Coloplast Q3 revenue DKK 4,835 million vs. estimate DKK 4,884 million.
- • Q3 organic growth 11% vs. estimate 12.8%
- • Reports lower growth in new patients in the US due to COVID-19, in especially Continence Care, as well as distributor destocking due to a prolonged period of lower growth in new patients
- • Q3 EBIT DKK 1,592 million vs. estimate DKK 1,583 million
- • Outlook FY organic growth lower end of 7-8%
- • Coloplast outlook reported EBIT margin before special items is now expected to be in the upper end of the 32-33% range
- • Coloplast outlook reported EBIT margin after items now expected to be in the upper end of the 31-32% range
- • Capital expenditure continues to be expected at DKK 1.1 billion
- • Shares down 2%
COLOPLAST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de