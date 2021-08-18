Celona and NTT Partner To Deliver Private 5G Solutions to the Enterprise

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021, the enterprise 5G company, today announced that it is partnering with NTT to power NTT's Private 5G(P5G) service, the first and only private 5G platform that is purpose-built for enterprise environments. Combining Celona's integrated solution with NTT's deep expertise in Digital Transformation and enterprise networks, NTT P5G managed service supports the business transformation requirements of Chief Information Officers and Chief Digital Officers.



"Enterprises are looking to leverage Celona's 5G LAN solution-as-a-service globally at scale," said Rajeev Shah, co-founder and CEO at Celona. "By partnering with NTT to deliver the P5G platform, we can offer clients secure mobile connectivity with wire-like predictability and world-class performance. Together, we're setting an industry benchmark for unlocking new applications for the future of digital business initiatives."

The NTT and Celona partnership delivers on key architectural benefits:

A standardized and centrally managed global implementation across all facilities taking advantage of the multitude of shared and licensed private spectrum options,

Network and policy automation that eliminates deployment complexity at scale,

Secure device and application network segmentation tied to enterprise policies, and,

A software-defined operational model that can keep track of key performance indicators for an open ecosystem of market-leading device and app providers.

"We are pleased to partner with Celona in tackling some of toughest digital transformation challenges across the global enterprise," said Shahid Ahmed, Group EVP of New Ventures and Innovation at NTT Ltd. "Our strategic customers and partners have been demanding a comprehensive and scalable approach to private 5G, and we are excited to lead the industry in being able to serve enterprises across the globe."

The partnership between Celona and NTT to deliver P5G was orchestrated by one of Celona's investors NTTVC, an independent venture capital firm formed in partnership with NTT. "At NTTVC, our strategy is to help startups harness the Power of Partnership to take their business to new heights," said Vab Goel, Founding Partner of NTTVC. "When we invested in Celona, we knew there was a huge opportunity for us to open doors within NTT for the co-creation of innovative new service offerings. P5G is a shining example of what is possible when we help our portfolio companies tap into NTT's impressive ecosystem."

NTT P5G Platform

The NTT P5G platform provides a suite of services built to help Chief Information Officers and Chief Digital Officers drive business outcomes and unlock innovative business models that drive the future of enterprise across industries. NTT P5G, the first globally available private LTE/5G Network-as-a-Service, leverages design thinking principles to integrate security, control, and privacy by design, providing performance and cost benefits with a clear ROI. The platform is pre-integrated with leading software and application partners, allowing enterprises to flexibly secure, scale, and segment their network. For additional details, visit https://hello.global.ntt/p5g.

Celona 5G LAN and the Edgeless Enterprise

Celona's new approach to private cellular wireless with its 5G LAN solution is designed to deliver unprecedented operational agility and efficiency via tight integration with existing enterprise network designs and compute platforms. Named the Edgeless Enterprise architecture, it relies on a cloud-native network operating system and provides an all-in-one network service overlay that offers policy-based routing, QoS, and security segmentation functions for critical business applications. Celona's solution also builds upon 5G network slicing principles with the unique Celona MicroSlicing technology to guarantee key service levels and a consistent application delivery experience. Interested parties who would like to see Celona's 5G LAN solution in action can visit https://celona.io/journey.

ABOUT CELONA

Celona, the enterprise 5G company, is focused on enabling organizations of all sizes to support the latest generation of digital automation initiatives on enterprise wireless. Taking advantage of dynamic spectrum sharing options such as CBRS in the United States, Celona's Edgeless Enterprise architecture is designed to automate the adoption of private cellular wireless by enterprise organizations and their technology partners. For more information, please visit celona.ioand follow Celona on Twitter @celonaio.

ABOUT NTT LTD

NTT Ltd. is a leading global technology services company. Working with organizations around the world, we achieve business outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. Our global assets and integrated ICT stack capabilities provide unique offerings in cloud-enabling networking, hybrid cloud, data centers, digital transformation, client experience, workplace and cybersecurity. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace that spans 57 countries, trading in 73 countries and delivering services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future. Visit us at hello.global.ntt.

ABOUT NTTVC

NTTVC is an independent venture capital firm formed in collaboration with NTT. Leveraging a unique partnership-focused strategy and deep industry network, NTTVC unlocks doors to relationships that can help startups reach global scale. With its $500M inaugural fund, the firm invests broadly in technology startups of all stages and sectors, with an emphasis on the future of enterprise, digital health and innovations powered by AI, machine learning and data. NTTVC is headquartered in Silicon Valley. Learn more at nttvc.com.

