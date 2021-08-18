Gaming Technologies, Inc. and Ortiz Gaming Announce Deal for Online Bingo Games in Mexico and Latin and South America

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Gaming Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:GMGT) ("Gametech"), a software platform provider and owner of the Mexico-based interactive regulated online casino and sports betting and gaming brand www.Vale.mx , announced today an ongoing software partnership with Ortiz Gaming to supply Gametech with some of the world's best online Bingo gaming content. The deal will initially cover Mexico with plans to expand to other parts of Latin & South America.

Felipe de Freitas, Global Head of Business and Operations at Ortiz Gaming, stated, 'Ortiz Gaming is one of the leading bingo game brands in the world. We are both excited and proud to be working together with Gametech on its Vale.mx brand, a solid trademark in the gaming world. The site has been very well designed and meets the requirements of Mexico's enthusiastic online bingo players. We love the site and are very excited about the sponsorship of Canelo Alvarez, who is the biggest star in the country. We believe Ortiz is an excellent addition to the Vale.mx game library."

Commenting on the announcement, Jason Drummond, founder and CEO of Gametech, stated, "This deal with Ortiz underpins our strategy to have the best and most popular localised game content on our platform. Importantly, many of the Ortiz mobile casino games are replicas of Ortiz' popular land-based casino games in Mexico and Latin & South America. We looking to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the Ortiz team."

Gametech partnered with Big Bola Casinos, one of Mexico's largest licensed land-based casinos, under Big Bola's existing SEGOB license to launch Vale.mx in Mexico in March 2021. Big Bola is one of only 14 operators legally authorized to offer legal betting and online casino services in Mexico.

Vale.mx has many of the best new online premium casino games available, which can be enjoyed on mobile or via desktop. Vale.mx has surpassed more than 85,000 registered players and player registrations continue to increase by approximately 1,000 per day.

In May, Gametech announced a one-year endorsement and brand ambassadorship agreement with Mexican boxing champion and icon, Saul "Canelo' Alvarez, to help promote and endorse the Vale brand in the United States and Latin America. As part of that agreement, Canelo wore boxing shorts that prominently displayed the Vale logo during his super middleweight title fight against the WBO titleholder, Billy Joe Saunders this past May. The international endorsement deal with Canelo also includes TV commercials, advertising, and social media posts.

Mexico is the leading gaming market in Latin America. The country is ranked as the 12th largest market worldwide and is regarded as one of the fastest growing gaming markets, benefitting from being the only market next to the United States to offer legal limited casino gaming. ResearchAndMarkets.com recently issued a report stating the global online gambling market is expected to reach USD $127.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027. According to studies, Mexico has around 55.8 million players, who spent approximately USD $1.6 billion in 2018 and USD $1.8 billion in 2019.

About Ortiz Gaming

Ortiz Gaming is one of the largest multinational companies in the market that covers all of North America, Europe, parts of Latin America and Asia. The firm offers some of the best products on the market, from machines in the land-based sector to online content always with new experiences for players.

About Vale.mx

Vale.mx, a branded website of Gaming Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:GMGT), is a regulated interactive online casino and sports betting entertainment brand in Mexico. Launched in partnership with Big Bola Casinos in March 2021, Vale.mx has more than 700 of the best new online premium casino games available, which can be enjoyed on mobile or via desktop. Players can receive generous promotions and play live roulette and blackjack, or the amazing high-definition slots from leading software providers such as NetEnt, Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, Evolution and exclusive new providers such as Matrix Studios.

About Gaming Technologies, Inc.

Gaming Technologies ("Gametech") develops games, leverages leading third-party games, and operates a B2B gaming platform to enable land-based casinos, consumer brands and media company partners in regulated markets to rapidly leverage a branded online gambling presence while putting players first. In partnership with Big Bola Casinos, Gametech owns www.vale.mx, a regulated online casino and sports betting site in Mexico. For more information, visit www.gametech.com.

