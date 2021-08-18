NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 17 August 2021 were: 663.35p Capital only (undiluted) 663.35p Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares) 665.54p Including current year income (undiluted) 665.54p Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 50,000 ordinary shares on 16th August 2021, the Company now has 94,595,411 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 17,573,527 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury). 4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).