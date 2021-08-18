Spiffy Opens Latest Franchise in Greensboro

The newest franchise location expands Spiffy's North Carolina footprint to the Triad area

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Get Spiffy, Inc. (Spiffy?), an on-demand car care, technology, and services company, today announced the launch of its newest franchise in Greensboro, NC. The latest franchise market, Spiffy's sixth since March 2021, opened for business on Monday, August 16.

For Greensboro franchise owner BJ Bodkin, the decision to jump into mobile car wash and detailing harkens back to the start of his career in the car wash industry. Before joining the mobile maintenance brand, Bodkin spent nine years detailing cars for different locations throughout North Carolina and the last 19 years of his career in the bottled water industry, managing operations for home and office deliveries. To him, Spiffy marries the car wash industry and the home and office delivery aspect of the bottled water industry.

"Spiffy has taken a disruptive approach to car care that I've dreamt about for 26 years: truly mobile car wash, detail, and maintenance that prioritizes convenience for vehicle owners," said Bodkin. "I'm fired up to bring Spiffy to Greensboro because their on-demand business model has been sorely lacking throughout the Triad area. We're looking forward to seeing the smiles on our customers' faces when we make their cars look brand new."

Since 2014, Spiffy has grown from a small mobile car wash and detail startup in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park to a national brand for on-demand maintenance, serving car owners and fleet clients alike. Their W2-trained technicians bring a frictionless customer experience directly to every customer in an upfitted blue van, complete with the water, power, and supplies needed to complete every service.

The Spiffy Green system uses less than half the water of a typical car wash with 100% eco-conscious products. After each appointment, the water, soap, and supplies are reclaimed and recycled to minimize environmental impacts.

"We've always seen the Triad area as a future Spiffy market, and BJ has brought an excellent blend of dedication and experience as our Greensboro franchise owner," said Scot Wingo, Spiffy CEO. "He has a strong understanding of what consumers want from their car care provider, especially the importance of providing a convenience-oriented experience."

Customers looking to bring Spiffy's mobile maintenance to their home, office, or fleet in the Triad area can visit https://www.getspiffy.com to book their first service.

About Spiffy

Spiffy® ( www.getspiffy.com ) is an on-demand technology and services company with the mission to disrupt the car care experience everywhere. Spiffy offers a variety of zero-contact hand car washing, advanced detailing, and disinfection services, in addition to oil change, tires, and other preventative maintenance service options. Customers can schedule in less than two minutes with the Spiffy app. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using the Spiffy Green system that is the eco-friendliest way to service a vehicle.

Spiffy is available in cities and metro areas including Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbia, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Dover, Fort Lauderdale, Greensboro, Greenville, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Orlando, Palm Springs, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle-Tacoma, St. Louis, Tampa, Tucson, Washington DC, and Wilmington, DE.

Individuals interested in franchising opportunities can visit https://www.getspiffy.com/franchise to learn more.

PR Contacts:

Grayson Leverenz?

VP of Marketing

Get Spiffy, Inc.

grayson@getspiffy.com

919-500-2481

?www.getspiffy.com

SOURCE: Spiffy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/660153/Spiffy-Opens-Latest-Franchise-in-Greensboro