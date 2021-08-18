UK-based asset manager meets rising institutional demand; sees growth in specialized active strategies

Jupiter Asset Management announced today its expanded commitment to the US institutional market to meet rising institutional interest in its strategies. Following a strong initial response, the firm is growing its US effort with the hiring of David Schrock, as head of US Institutional. Mr. Schrock will report to head of US distribution, Taylor Carrington, who established the Denver-based Jupiter office late in 2020.

David Schrock, Head of US Institutional (Photo: Business Wire)

"This is an important strategic initiative for Jupiter and we're making the necessary investments to be successful," said Andrew Formica, chief executive officer. "Jupiter's active alpha-centric platform meets institutional investors' needs for innovative strategies they can't get anywhere else."

Jupiter's selective US offering is built around four high-demand platforms: disruption and innovation, sustainable investing, emerging economies, and lower-correlated income and alternative strategies.

Jupiter and its partner, NZS Capital, the firm spearheading the disruption and innovation platform, have raised $1.2 billion of AUM since the two firms formed a strategic partnership in 2020*. The firm also believes that its sustainable investing platform, a focus at Jupiter since 1988, will satisfy institutional searches and requirements for active and authentic ESG strategies.

"We want to introduce the very best of Jupiter to our institutional partners in the US," said Taylor Carrington, "and we are hiring the very best to establish strong, lasting relationships."

David Schrock joined Jupiter in August and has 25 years in the industry. Most recently, he led the North American institutional business at Janus Henderson Investors.

"Attracting the best talent has high correlation with the best outcomes this is true in terms of investment management as well as distribution talent," said Warren Tonkinson, managing director of global distribution. "At Jupiter, we have been able to attract and retain both."

Jupiter's institutional commitment is global in scope. The UK-based manager is strengthening its outreach efforts with the hiring of 24-year industry veteran Adam Phua, head of Asian institutional. Most recently, Adam was managing director, head of Asia Pacific institutional sales for Allianz Global Investors. Jupiter will soon announce another key hire to the UK institutional team. The firm is also strengthening the support functions required to successfully reach and service institutional investors with key hires in marketing and operations.

*Source: Jupiter, gross AUM as at June 30, 2021

