Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Health Expands Clinical Trials and Patient Support Programs to Customers in New Markets

Innovative healthcare service ensures patients around the world get the support they need, even in a pandemic

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), deliverer of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and IT & Cyber Solutions segments, announced an expansion of clinical trial and patient support programs (PSPs) to pharmaceutical customers in eight new markets.

Calian Health delivers on-demand nursing support at the most convenient location for the patient - whether at home, work, pharmacy or clinic. This expansion brings timely, high-quality care to patients in European countries and the US. While this announcement is not material, it represents a significant milestone in Calian service line evolution and customer diversification growth pillars.

The expansion is the direct result of overachieving industry target metrics during a 2020 pharmaceutical clinical trial pilot program. The pilots were implemented to re-start previous, non-Calian programs that had experienced service interruptions during the pandemic. The pilot program quickly surpassed key performance indicators for the industry. Calls to international call centers were answered within two minutes and patients requiring in-home nursing services were assigned to a nurse within 45 minutes - far surpassing the industry standard of 48 hours - and first patient visits were completed in four days, reducing the time to care by +70%, based on the industry average of 14 days.

"When we were approached by our client to help resolve a pandemic-related service interruption, we were able to respond quickly because of our patient support expertise and existing infrastructure, at the heart of which is our proprietary resource management software platform," said Jeff Smith, President, Alio Health, a Calian company. "Expanding on this proven approach to customers in new markets is a natural evolution of our service platform."

Within weeks of the successful clinical trial pilot, Calian Health expanded its home healthcare services to customers across eight new markets. By January 2021, the company had onboarded personnel internationally and welcomed its first patient enrollment in the Netherlands.

"We are excited to work with our global partners, to deliver clinical services that go beyond industry expectations by leveraging a new model for high-quality, cost-effective healthcare," said Gordon McDonald, President, Calian Health.

Calian Health continues to expand its international infrastructure to offer a suite of healthcare services globally. These include nursing support for medication administration, specimen collection, ECG monitoring, clinical trials, reimbursement assistance and more. The company has located offices in each region to ensure local support and to secure patient data in compliance with regional and international privacy regulations. Today, Calian Health operates across Canada, US, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Netherlands, Poland and Spain, with plans to expand further in Europe, and North and South America in 2022.

Read the Case Study in its entirety to learn how Alio Health Solves Pandemic Service Interruptions to Ensure Success of Clinical Trial: https://www.calian.com/case-studies/patient-support-program/

About Alio Health, a Calian company

Since its launch in 2012, Alio Health Services has grown rapidly in the areas of patient support program (PSP) management and health resource optimization. Alio Health specializes in the design and implementation of comprehensive patient support programs that enhance the patient's experience throughout their treatment journey. Its services are enabled by an innovative software application which streamlines the scheduling and delivery of health services for hospitals, health care institutions and home care locations. Driven by proprietary systems and system automation, Alio patient support programs ensure superior quality control and the provision of more cost-effective in-home services.

About Calian Health

Calian is one of Canada's largest national health and psychological services organizations with decades of experience in the management of healthcare professionals and health psychological service delivery, as well as the operation and management of primary care and occupational health clinics, pharmaceutical research and patient support programs (PSPs). With a network of more than 2,400 healthcare professionals, Calian supports more than six million patient visits per year at more than 180 clinic locations across Canada. Calian Primacy clinics are located in Loblaw grocery store locations across Canada (including Real Canadian Superstore®, Zehrs®, Loblaws® and No Frills®).

About Calian

Calian employs more than 4,500 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The company's diverse capabilities are delivered through: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions. Advanced Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. Health manages a network of more than 2,400 healthcare professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. IT and Cyber Solutions supports public and private sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, Calian offices and projects span Canada and international markets. For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

info@calian.com

613-599-8600 x 2298

Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com

SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/660206/Calian-Health-Expands-Clinical-Trials-and-Patient-Support-Programs-to-Customers-in-New-Markets