Mission Solutions Group: Marshall Communications Corp, and Gates Defense Systems, LLC Ink Sales Partner Agreement for NASA SEWP-V Contract Vehicle

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Marshall Communications Corp (MCC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mission Solutions Group, Inc.), a premier small business provider of Broadband Internet Protocol (IP) Information Technology (IT) products and product-based services to both government and commercial customers, is announcing it has entered into an reseller agreement with Gates Defense Systems (GDS) for sale of the Airbox Systems through the NASA SEWP-V and NIH CIO-CSS contract vehicles. Airbox offers the next generation of enhanced situational awareness for complex environments, providing the most user-friendly interface on the market.

Airbox Systems Information

Michael Gates, CEO and founder of Gates Defense Systems, said "As we rapidly confront operational challenges in the digital environment, our teams operating in complex environments need to remain connected and have a robust digital toolkit to combat these threats. We are proud to deliver this capability to those who've been waiting for the next generation of situational awareness systems, and partner with Marshall Communications to help reach new government customers."

"We are happy to get this reseller agreement in place with Gates Defense Systems to offer yet more capability to our nation's warriors in arming them for the fight they face" said Andrew Kramer, Marshall's Vice President of IT Sales. For additional information about this product and pricing information, please contact our sales team as shown below.

For US Government agencies interested in this product, contact Rie Gibbons, CIO-CS Program Manager at rgibbons@marshallcomm.com, and for commercial sales, contact Director of Commercial Sales Lynn Mizzell lmizzell@msg.us.com.

About Marshall Communications Corp

Marshall Communications Corp ("MCC") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mission Solutions Group, Inc. ("MSG"). Founded in 1991 by a U.S. Air Force veteran and then acquired by MSG, in 2015, MCC specializes in satellite communications products and services as well as sales of IT and IT related products and services to all agencies of the U.S. Federal Government. For more information on MCC, please visit www.marshallcomm.com.

About Mission Solutions Group

Mission Solutions Group ("MSG") is a family of premier companies providing dedicated mission critical support in the Communications/Cyber-Security and Sustainment verticals to support the U.S. military's important missions around the globe. MSG was founded by military and defense industry veterans with a wide variety of backgrounds including Special Operations and solution development/implementation backgrounds. The MSG executive leadership team represents over 150 years of professional experience serving the DoD and commercial marketplace in all facets. For more information on Mission Solutions Group, please visit www.missionsolutionsgroup.com.

About Gates Defense Systems

Gates Defense Systems (GDS) is a small business dedicated to the successful outcomes of our partners who operate in austere and complex environments. We leverage the mix of diverse professional backgrounds from both government and private sector, to meet our clients' challenges and provide high caliber solutions to the markets we serve. Our value system is rooted in our innate desire to serve, and we continuously apply the highest standard of ethics to our business endeavors. For more information on GDS, please visit www.gatesdefense.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain 'forward-looking' statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events, or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:

Mr. Damon Walsh

Chairman, Mission Solutions Group, Inc.

6655 Jet Park Road, Suite 102

North Charleston, SC 29406

PH: 843-481-3131

dwalsh@msg.us.com

SOURCE: Marshall Communications Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/660272/Marshall-Communications-Corp-and-Gates-Defense-Systems-LLC-Ink-Sales-Partner-Agreement-for-NASA-SEWP-V-Contract-Vehicle