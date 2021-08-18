CoreDial Introduces New "Max" Channel Program to Meet Growing Partner Demand

New Co-Branded Program Enables More Channels to Benefit from CoreDial's Proven Business Model & Next-Gen CoreNexa Voice, Video, Collaboration and CCaaS Platform by Reducing Back Office and Regulatory Responsibilities

BLUE BELL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / CoreDial, LLC, a leading provider of cloud communications, video collaboration, and contact center solutions, today unveiled its second and highly anticipated channel program. The new program, CoreDial Max, is designed to satisfy the growing number of Partners looking to sell CoreDial's award-winning CoreNexa cloud communications solutions but wish to avoid the responsibility of managing invoicing, collections, taxation, and other back office processes. CoreDial Max complements the company's market-leading private-label Partner program, which consistently delivers superior margins to its 850-plus MSP and channel partners across North America and worldwide.

"Over the past few years, we've talked with thousands of potential partners who wanted to participate in the upside of our proven private label business model but lacked either the resources, expertise or desire to handle the backend business processes. We knew it was time for CoreDial to introduce a second program option, one that fills a widening gap in the Channel Partner and Reseller ecosystem and meets channels on their terms," explained Alan Rihm, CoreDial's Chief Executive Officer. "Our North Star has always been the success of our Partners and after almost two decades selling exclusively through the Channel, we uniquely understand their evolving needs."

"Especially now as pandemic-related business needs continue to accelerate the race to digitalization and digital transformation, we believe CoreDial Max is both well-timed and positioned to spark Channel transformation. We've structured CoreDial Max to give the Channel the opportunity they've been asking for: selling CoreNexa's proven cloud communications solutions at CoreDial's typical high margins, but without having to fulfill back-end requirements. CoreDial Max empowers these resellers to confidently offer compelling cloud communication services while we handle all the administrative tasks."

A Competitive Edge

Conceived as a bold and high-value alternative to competing agent models, CoreDial Max is available to Partners who wish to tap into CoreDial's proven business model without having to register as a provider with regulatory entities or perform day-to-day administrative tasks such as invoicing, collection, taxation and remittance (ICTR). Participating CoreDial Max Partners have the opportunity to sell all or some of the CoreDial's comprehensive CoreNexa UCaaS and CCaaS portfolio, including high quality, reliable voice, video, collaboration and contact center solutions. Partners can earn industry-leading commissions near or more than double what competing agent programs offer - without doing any more work than those alternative agent programs require. In addition, CoreDial Max partners maintain ownership of their customer relationships and standards of service, all made increasingly easier to manage without the disruptions and distractions of navigating backend business processes.

Device as a Service

Another unique and high-value component of CoreDial Max is its convenient Device as a Service (DaaS) program that enables partners to bundle leading hardware products into their comprehensive cloud communications offering. The DaaS program includes industry leading brands such as Cisco, Poly, Grandstream, Yealink, and others so Partners can provide a truly one-stop-shop communications and collaboration solution for customers. CoreDial Max Partners that take advantage of the DaaS option earn the same 35-45% commissions on all hardware sold through the program.

"CoreDial Max is perfectly suited for those Partners who want to capitalize on CoreDial's Channel-leading business model and reputation without having to take on the administrative tasks associated with a private-label program," noted Ken Lienemann, CoreDial's Chief Revenue Officer. "This program is designed to attract highly motivated organizations that are either tired of the legacy agent model, looking for low-risk, high-reward, flexible and sustainable opportunities, or a combination of both. We have every expectation that CoreDial Max will grow in popularity as channel partners continue to seek the best options for building revenue, business value, brand awareness and developing a loyal customer base."

About CoreDial

CoreDial is a leading provider of high-quality and scalable cloud communications, contact center, and video collaboration to more than 32,000 businesses. The company's solutions are quickly and easily auto-provisioned through its CoreNexa platform, which seamlessly integrates with other essential business applications. For small- to medium-size businesses and larger enterprises, CoreDial offers comprehensive, cost-effective, and future-proof communications solutions customers demand. Backed by an industry-leading 99.999% SLA and supported locally by 850+ trained partners, CoreNexa is uniquely positioned to help businesses unleash the power of the modern workforce. www.coredial.com

CoreDial PR Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni

Parallel Communications Group, Inc.

610-737-2140

smattaboni@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: CoreDial

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/660253/CoreDial-Introduces-New-Max-Channel-Program-to-Meet-Growing-Partner-Demand