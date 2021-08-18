Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2021) - BlockMint Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BKMT) ("BlockMint" or the "Company") has elected to terminate its agreement to acquire a cryptocurrency mining facility in Canada that was announced on June 17, 2021. The reason was the Vendor's inability to satisfy the conditions for closing.

BlockMint's CEO, Nelson Ijih, commented: "We regret that this acquisition did not close as anticipated but continue to evaluate additional opportunities to acquire cryptocurrency mining capacity."

About BlockMint Technologies Inc.

BlockMint, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Blockmint (USA) Technologies Inc., develops distributed systems and networks that enable a more decentralized deployment of blockchain based applications such as cryptocurrency mining. The Company's Minter browser allows users to use their spare computing power to mine cryptocurrencies to earn either: (i) carbon credits to help offset their carbon footprint; or (ii) fractional ownership in a NFT. The current version of Minter is for use on desktops and laptops with a Windows operating system and is available at getminter.com.

