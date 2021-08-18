Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Ist InnoCan einer Sensation auf der Spur?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 4035 ISIN: SE000KLARNA0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
KLARNA BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLARNA BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.08.2021 | 14:40
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Netigate recruits former Klarna executive Erik Nordqvist as new CFO

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netigate, one of Europe's leading providers of feedback management, has recruited Erik Nordqvist as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Erik has extensive experience in rapidly growing international companies and was most recently Head of Group Business Control at tech giant Klarna, where he was responsible for budget management and financial analysis. He has a background in consulting, including working for Ernst & Young, where he gained valuable experience in finance across the business and technology sectors. Erik's recruitment as CFO comes as part of further international expansion at Netigate. The SaaS company has offices in Stockholm, Oslo, and Frankfurt, and counts companies such as Spotify, Continental, and Vodafone among its customers.

"I am very happy to be part of Netigate and am impressed by the recent developments across the company. I'm particularly looking forward to the market expansion and ensuring that we offer our products quickly and efficiently as we grow," says Erik Nordqvist. "It's exciting to be working as part of the management team and with the rest of the company to drive ambitious goals and execute our strategy effectively.

"I'm particularly looking forward to the market expansion and ensuring that we offer our products quickly and efficiently as we grow."

Nordqvist's recruitment is another strategic move for Netigate. "We are in the process of adapting our offer, and the changes we are making form the basis for further international expansion," says Mikkel Drucker, CEO of Netigate.

"Netigate's product range holds exciting potential for companies. It allows our customers even greater insights into their two biggest assets: their customers and employees. Our offering allows businesses to harness feedback and use it to unlock their full potential," adds Nordqvist.

Netigate was founded in 2005 and has grown continuously since then. Moving forwards, the company will continue to focus on growth and further expanding its reach worldwide.

Contact:
Natasha Ellis-Knight
Marketing Manager
Natasha.ellisknight@netigate.net

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/netigate-ab/r/netigate-recruits-former-klarna-executive-erik-nordqvist-as-new-cfo,c3399037

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/netigate-ab/i/erik-nordqvist,c2944885

Erik Nordqvist

KLARNA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.