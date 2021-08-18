Netigate recruits former Klarna executive Erik Nordqvist as new CFO

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netigate, one of Europe's leading providers of feedback management, has recruited Erik Nordqvist as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Erik has extensive experience in rapidly growing international companies and was most recently Head of Group Business Control at tech giant Klarna, where he was responsible for budget management and financial analysis. He has a background in consulting, including working for Ernst & Young, where he gained valuable experience in finance across the business and technology sectors. Erik's recruitment as CFO comes as part of further international expansion at Netigate. The SaaS company has offices in Stockholm, Oslo, and Frankfurt, and counts companies such as Spotify, Continental, and Vodafone among its customers.

"I am very happy to be part of Netigate and am impressed by the recent developments across the company. I'm particularly looking forward to the market expansion and ensuring that we offer our products quickly and efficiently as we grow," says Erik Nordqvist. "It's exciting to be working as part of the management team and with the rest of the company to drive ambitious goals and execute our strategy effectively.

Nordqvist's recruitment is another strategic move for Netigate. "We are in the process of adapting our offer, and the changes we are making form the basis for further international expansion," says Mikkel Drucker, CEO of Netigate.

"Netigate's product range holds exciting potential for companies. It allows our customers even greater insights into their two biggest assets: their customers and employees. Our offering allows businesses to harness feedback and use it to unlock their full potential," adds Nordqvist.

Netigate was founded in 2005 and has grown continuously since then. Moving forwards, the company will continue to focus on growth and further expanding its reach worldwide.

