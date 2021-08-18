Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference

Presentation Times Released for 50 Presenting Companies
Wednesday and Thursday, August 18-19, 2021
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day summer Microcap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, August 18 - 19, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.
Group Presentation Schedule
Click Here to Login / Register for the Conference
Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 (Day 1)
|*All Times EDT
8:30-9:00
BlueCity (BLCT)
Mistras Group (MG)
Venus Concept Inc. (VERO)
9:15-9:45
BK Technologies (BKTI)
Solar Alliance Energy (SOLR)
Neovasc Inc. (NVCN)
10:00-10:30
Minim, Inc. (MINM)
Alico, Inc. (ALCO)
Hammond Power Solutions (HPS.A)
10:45-11:15
Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)
Flow Beverage Corp. (FLOW)
****
11:30-12:00
Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT)
NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF)
VolitionRx Limited (VNRX)
12:15-12:45
****
Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV)
Assure Neuromonitoring (ARHH)
1:00-1:30
Bassett Furniture (BSET)
Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM)
Mednow Inc. (MNOW)
1:45-2:15
Auddia Inc. (AUUD)
Vox Royalty (VOX-CA)
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
2:30-3:00
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)
Aqua Metals (AQMS)
GameOn Entertainment Technologies (GET.CN)
3:15-3:45
Verb Technology Company (VERB)
Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS)
****
4:00-4:30
Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (LOCL)
American Battery Technology (ABML)
Banxa Holdings Inc. (BNXA)
1x1s Only - No Presentation
Quanex Building Products (NX)
Thursday, August 19th, 2021 (Day 2)
|*All Times EDT
8:30-9:00
****
VOXX International Corporation (VOXX)
Staffing 360 Soutions (STAF)
9:15-9:45
Amesite Inc. (AMST)
Kontrol Technologies Corp. (KNRLF)
ShiftPixy (PIXY)
10:00-10:30
Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)
Ideal Power (IPWR)
10:45-11:15
IDW Media Holdings (IDW)
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)
Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)
11:30-12:00
Strattec Security Corporation (STRT)
Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT)
Sterling Construction Company (STRL)
12:15-12:45
Victory Square Technologies (VSQTF)
DHI Group, Inc. (DHX)
RCI Hospitality Holdings (RICK)
1:00-1:30
Betterware de Mexico (BWMX)
Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC)
OmniQ Corp. (OMQS)
1x1s Only - No Presentation
Quanex Building Products (NX)
About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million - $4 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small-and micro- cap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve 500+ institutional clients in North America, including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small- and micro-cap space through our conferences www.sidoticonference.com and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.
Contact:
Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
conference@sidoti.com
SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660273/Sidoti-Microcap-Virtual-Conference