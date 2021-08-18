Two-day conference features expert-led sessions on real-world process automation experiences and success strategies

Process automation company Camunda today announced its full lineup of speakers for CamundaCon Live 2021, taking place online for a global audience September 22-23. This year's agenda features speakers from enterprise organizations across a variety of industries including Atlassian, BT Media, Ernst Young, Goldman Sachs, Intuit, and Swiss Re.

Thirty sessions will be offered by process automation professionals sharing their stories of digital transformation complete with use cases and best practices from their experience. CamundaCon Live brings together thousands of software developers, architects and IT executives for two days of networking, knowledge sharing, and inspiration. Last year more than 6,500 professionals from 150 countries participated in CamundaCon Live.

Additionally, CamundaCon Live 2021 welcomes guest keynote speakers Angie Jones, a Java champion, inventor, and principal developer advocate who leads the online learning platform Test Automation University, and Hannah Fry, an award-winning science presenter, television host, author, and associate professor in the mathematics of cities at the Centre for Advanced Spatial Analysis at University College London.

The conference features three tracks:

Business Case studies and strategies for transforming business through process automation

Case studies and strategies for transforming business through process automation Technical Best practices, technical deep-dives and hands-on experience with Camunda

Best practices, technical deep-dives and hands-on experience with Camunda Camunda in Action Product demos and innovative solutions created by the Camunda community

Camunda CEO Jakob Freund will open the conference with a presentation on Digital Transformation Evolution or Revolution? Bernd Ruecker, Camunda co-founder chief technologist, and Daniel Meyer, Camunda CTO, will open day two with From Human Workflow to High-Throughput Process Automation.

"CamundaCon Live 2021 brings process automation into focus at a time when the need for solutions is at an all-time high. As global organizations look to meet the challenges of digital transformation, IT leaders and process automation practitioners will gain invaluable insight from industry experts and hands-on best practices from their peers across industry leaders such as Goldman Sachs, Atlassian or Intuit," said Gottfried Sehringer, Camunda CMO. "Attendees will discover an all-new, interactive experience for CamundaCon 2021 that will create a high-impact learning and networking opportunity that's not to be missed."

Attendees may register at no charge; registrants will also have access to an on-demand archive of sessions after the conference closes. See the agenda and sign up at camundacon.com.

Prior to CamundaCon Live 2021, developers are invited to attend Camunda Code Studio, a session for those who desire a foundational knowledge of using Camunda Platform. Seats are limited, register separately at camundacon.com/code-studio.

About Camunda

Camunda is an open source software company innovating process automation with a developer-friendly approach that is standards-based, highly scalable and collaborative for business and IT. A community of tens of thousands of users across companies such as Allianz, ING, and Vodafone design, automate and improve mission-critical business processes end-to-end with Camunda, enabling them to build software applications more flexibly, collaboratively and efficiently, gaining the business agility, visibility and scale needed to drive digital transformation. To learn more visit camunda.com.

Contacts:

Gabrielle Kondracki

PAN Communications for Camunda

pr@camunda.com

+1 617-502-4391