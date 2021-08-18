CloudTruth Appoints Derek Schoettle to Board

The investor and former ZoomInfo and Cloudant CEO brings decades of experience and market insight to CloudTruth Board of Directors

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / CloudTruth , a unified configuration management company, today announced that Derek Schoettle of Great Hill Partners has joined their Board of Directors. The market veteran will support CloudTruth by helping to define its strategic messaging and provide market insights based on his more than 20 years of industry experience scaling hypergrowth tech companies.

"We're extremely excited to welcome Derek's breadth of knowledge and experience to our Board," said Greg Arnette , Co-Founder and CEO, CloudTruth. "Not only will he be a key advisor in helping our team define our strategic approach, but his industry insights and connections will help us bring the benefits and capabilities of the CloudTruth platform to more users. We feel confident we've found a leader who can build on CloudTruth's momentum and ensure the company delivers the best offerings and client experience."

This news comes on the heels of CloudTruth's recent announcement of $5.25 million in seed funding led by Glasswing Ventures and Gutbrain Ventures, with additional funding from Stage 1 Ventures and York IE. This is in addition to its latest acquisition of Tuono , a cloud secrets management startup as it looks to unify and simplify access and visibility into companies' infrastructure, application, and secrets configuration data.

Schoettle is currently a growth partner at Great Hill Partners. He specializes in strategic differentiation, go-to-market, marketing, portfolio management, product management, and M&A. He has spent most of his career helping disruptive technologies achieve commercial success and has worked with numerous high-growth technology companies and large-scale, platform businesses.

Before his current role, Schoettle served as CEO of ZoomInfo until its acquisition in February 2019. Prior to, he was a general manager at IBM Watson & Cloud, a role he moved into after being CEO of Cloudant, which was acquired by IBM in 2014.

"CloudTruth is the go-to service for cloud configuration management for many fast-growing CloudOps teams to help manage configuration intricacies," said Schoettle. "I'm inspired by the vision and growth achieved thus far and delighted to support CloudTruth in their mission to empower organizations to access and unify all infrastructure and application configuration data while eliminating the complexities and, in turn, making the digital world a much more secure place."

Schoettle joins current board members Rudina Seseri , Founder and Managing Partner of Glasswing Ventures, and Bob Davoli , Founder and Managing Partner of Gutbrain Ventures.

To learn more about how CloudTruth is simplifying access and visibility into configuration data, visit cloudtruth.com .

ABOUT CLOUDTRUTH

CloudTruth is a unified configuration management company that unifies access and visibility into companies' infrastructure, application, and secrets configuration data. By leveraging CloudTruth's API, CLI, and GUI, companies can manage their parameters, templates, environment variables, and secrets, all from one central location. Software developers and CloudOps teams rely on CloudTruth to ensure uptime, security, and team velocity. Visit cloudtruth.com.

