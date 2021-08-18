Auditoria.AI Named to Constellation ShortList for AI-Driven Cognitive Applications for the Second Consecutive Year

Exclusive List Solidifies Auditoria's Transformative Approach to Cognitive Automation

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / AUDITORIA.AI , a pioneer in AI-driven automation solutions for corporate finance teams, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList for AI-Driven Cognitive Applications in Q3 2021. This is the second consecutive year Auditoria has been recognized by Constellation Research for its cutting-edge SmartFlow Platform and powerful SmartFlow Skills to accelerate finance transformation and improve cash flow performance across the corporate finance back office.

"We are honored to be included on the Constellation Shortlist for AI-Driven Cognitive Applications for the second year running," said Rohit Gupta, CEO and co-founder, Auditoria. "Over the past year, we have made tremendous strides to stay on the leading edge of innovation for autonomous finance applications while delivering rapid time to value for our clients who use our cognitive applications to transform their Accounts Receivable and Payable functions. This recognition clearly shows that our efforts have paid off as we maintain market leadership in cognitive automation for global corporate finance teams."

Auditoria, included on the AI-Driven Cognitive Applications ShortList with other technology vendors and service providers, delivers critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations. As cognitive application providers, the companies on this list run mission-critical business systems in a continuous, self-driving, self-learning, auto- compliant, self-securing, and self-healing approach, according to Constellation Research.

"The ShortList is the first place business and technology leaders go for vendor selection, based on the collective view of Constellation's clients, partners, and analysts who are on the front lines of understanding the technology landscape," noted R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Our analysts know that vendor selection is more of an art than a science and that the listed vendors all play a special role by industry, geography, and size of company. We know these are tough decisions and we hope this helps buyers get a head start.'

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

Auditoria.AI increases finance teams' speed, accuracy, and efficiency using intelligent SmartBots to automate manual and time-consuming Accounts Payable and Receivable processes. Purpose-built for finance, with next-gen advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tech, Auditoria integrates with your systems of record such as your ERP or Accounting applications, and acts as a system of engagement to streamline and automate your Collections, add controls to your Procurement spend, optimize Vendor Management, and handle Helpdesk inquiries using automation. Auditoria integrates with industry-leading ERP and Financial applications, including Bill.com, Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Workday, and collaboration tools such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

To see Auditoria SmartFlow Skills and SmartBots in action, schedule a demo today: https://info.auditoria.ai/request-a-demo

About Auditoria

Auditoria is an AI-driven SaaS automation provider for corporate finance that automates back-office business processes involving tasks, analytics, and responses in Vendor Management, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, and Planning. By leveraging natural language processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Auditoria's platform removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks while also automating complex functions. Corporate finance and accounting teams use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing heavy IT involvement, improving business resilience, lowering attrition, and accelerating business insights. Give your finance teams superpowers at Auditoria.ai .

Follow Auditoria on LinkedIn and Twitter to stay connected.

Disclaimer: Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

Trademarks of Bill.com, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Sage, and Workday are the properties of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

Meaghan McGrath

York IE

communications@auditoria.ai

SOURCE: Auditoria

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/660126/AuditoriaAI-Named-to-Constellation-ShortList-for-AI-Driven-Cognitive-Applications-for-the-Second-Consecutive-Year