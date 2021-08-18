Elite IoT thought leaders and practitioners to convene online on August 19th for the industry's premier IoT event, now in its sixteenth edition

The Internet of Things Community (IoT Community), the world's first to market, longest standing and largest community of IoT thought leaders and practitioners announces the agenda for its IoT Slam 2021 virtual conference commencing August 19th, Online. The event marks the IoT Community's sixteenth international IoT Slam branded conference its first members only event, which provides the global IoT ecosystem with a unique opportunity to learn from expert innovative practitioners, about the "best of the best" use-cases and best practices for enterprises designing, developing, and shaping the future of the enterprise and industrial IoT landscape.

The IoT Slam 2021 conference features expert contributions from elite IoT practitioners at leading-edge organizations that are corporate members of the IoT Community including: HPE, ClearBlade Inc, SAS, Zebra Technologies, CBT, Cisco, TIBCO, Very, Link Labs, Spirent, Red Hat, among other leading industry players, and IoT Practitioners from the IoT ecosystem. They will be discussing and demonstrating business applications and thought leadership around the deployment of IoT in corporate, enterprise and industrial ecosystems at this marquee IoT conference.

The IoT Slam 2021 Speaker Lineup includes:

Adriana Karaboutis, Group Chief Information Digital Officer National Grid

Amanda Healy, Head of IoT Global Demand Generation, Awareness, Marketing Operations, Cisco, Co Chair of WIoTCoE

Bill Inzeo, Product Solutions Global Strategy, Retail, Zebra Technologies

Bob Proctor, Co-founder and CEO, Link Labs

Brad Corrion, Director Strategic Architecture, Emerging Technologies, Intel Corporation

Chris Sullivan, Healthcare Practice Lead at Zebra, Chair of the Healthcare IoT Advisory Board

Dr. Adam T. Drobot, Chairman of the Board of OpenTechWorks

Tom Bradicich, PhD, VP Hewlett Packard Fellow, Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Chairman of IoT Community Advisory Board

Eric Simone, Founder and CEO of ClearBlade Inc

Gavin Day, SVP Technology, SAS

George Young, Chief Information Security Officer and Chief Technologist, for CBT

Jane Howell, Head of IoT Product Marketing, SAS

Jason Guss, CEO Co-Founder at Iterate Labs

Jesús Centeno, Chief of Staff Innovation Strategy TIBCO Software Inc.

Michele Null, Co-Chair of the IoT Community's WIoTCoE, Principal Product Marketing Leader, Ansible Automation, Red Hat

Peter Pugh-Jones, Head of IoT Operations, EMEA AP, SAS

Richa Daga, Embedded Software Engineer, Ciena

Rob Schaeffer, President and Chief Operating Officer, CBT

Stephen Douglas, Head of 5G Practice at Spirent Communications, Vice Chair MCIoTCoE

The full list of speakers can be viewed here: https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-2021-virtual-speakers/

IoT Slam 2021, features an exclusive end-user focused program, luminary thought leaders and academics from the IoT ecosystem as well as corporate members of the IoT Community. The event will present crucial learnings and inspirational ideas around future trends and challenges across industrial, enterprise and public sector government IoT, exploring the opportunities 5G, Edge, AI, enable in smart buildings, cities, societies and the connected home office, healthcare and life sciences, autonomous vehicles and omni-channel retail.

David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community said, "We are thrilled to unveil another exclusive and world class line-up of IoT thought leaders and practitioners at the IoT Slam 2021 Conference. This is the third IoT Slam event held within a four month timespan building on the June and August 2021 events. I invite members, partners, and anyone who wants to engage, to join us at this fascinating event on August 19th, to interact in the discussion and gain a fresh perspective on real-world industry best practices."

The full IoT Slam 2021 Conference program, topics, themes, and list of speakers can be viewed at: https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-2021-virtual-agenda/

"We look forward to delivering our sixteenth in the series of exclusive IoT Slam conferences", said Dr Tom Bradicich, HP Fellow, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and IoT Community Advisory Board Chairman. "As a leading IoT practitioner and thought leadership community, we're engaging more global business leaders to help address their diverse challenges and advance the IoT and edge industries. Our attendees will see many real-world use cases and insights from industry leaders that will inspire ways to improve business and societal outcomes."

Registration Details

To register now please visit: https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-conference-registration

Collaboration Corporate Membership Media Opportunities

To explore accession to the IoT Community please email info@iotcommunity.net.

About IoT Slam 2021

IoT Slam 2021 is the Internet of Things Community's sixteenth international IoT Slam conference, taking place August 19th 2021, broadcast online in real time. For more information, visit https://iotslam.com IoT Slam delivers the best in class IoT Strategy, Leadership, Advisory and Methodology (SLAM) IoT Slam.

About IoT Community (Internet of Things Community)

The IoT Community is the world's largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 26,500+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, seeking to contribute to applying technology or overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues. For more information about the IoT Community, visit www.iotcommunity.net

Keep up to date on Twitter by following @IoTChannel or using the hashtag IoTSlam.

IoT Slam and the IoT emblem is a USPTO and UK IPO Registered Trademark All Rights Reserved: IoT Strategy, Leadership, Advisory, Methodology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005370/en/

Contacts:

IoT Community

David Hill

david.hill@iotcommunity.net