Richard Leong will advise the fast-growing workplace communications startup as it scales.

Today, fast-growing employee communications platform Workvivo announces the appointment of Richard Leong, vice president of colleague experience and technology at VMware, to the company's board of advisors. Leong brings more than two decades of leadership experience in researching and developing the future of the workplace, helping to drive new and innovative ways to support choice and flexibility across the global workforce.

Workvivo is an employee communications app that works with some of the world's best-known brands across sectors including tech, retail, hospitality and healthcare to elevate their workplace experience by helping employees stay informed, engaged and connected, from wherever they're working.

"The workplace is undergoing its greatest transformation in modern history. Employers have been 'thrown into' a new reality, facing critical post-pandemic challenges with no time to plan ahead," said John Goulding, CEO and co-founder of Workvivo. "Richard is a trailblazer in creating a holistic experience for global workforces, and an expert in putting employees first. He has already been a fantastic ally for Workvivo as we've scaled our communications platform, and will be a major asset to us as we grow to help more companies navigate the emerging challenges of the post-pandemic workplace. We are thrilled to have him join our board."

Richard Leong said: "The office is no longer the central hub of work, and companies everywhere must reimagine how to foster culture and community virtually and deliver a world-class employee experience. Innovative solutions such as Workvivo sit at the heart of the digital workplace, and I'm delighted to join as an advisor at this exciting stage for the company."

For most companies, internal communications and employee experience changed more in the past 18 months than in the previous decade. Employee expectations are different and amid the so-called "great resignation", employers will need to make bold moves, quickly adapt their approach and modernize their tools to enable a digital-first, connected and engaged workforce.

As vice president of colleague experience and technology, Richard Leong leads VMware technology team's experience-first culture aligned under a single mission to provide a delightful colleague experience. Richard and his team deliver seamless technology experiences and enable productivity and collaboration across the globe.

Richard previously served as Director of Employee Technology Engineering at Juniper Networks leading colleague technology services. Prior to his role at Juniper Networks, he held several technology leadership roles at BlackRock (formerly Barclays Global Investors) leading collaboration services and end user services for APAC, based in Hong Kong. He has spent an extensive period of his career in Asia-Pacific primarily in China, Hong Kong and Singapore. He currently serves as an advisor to several early-stage technology companies.

Since its founding in 2017, Workvivo has grown to have over 500,000 users worldwide. Last year, as the pandemic hit and changed the workplace forever, the company experienced over 200% growth.

Last year, Workvivo raised a $16 million Series A funding round led by Tiger Global best known for its investment in world-leading companies like LinkedIn, Airbnb, Stripe, Uber and Square and Frontline Ventures. The Series A round follows on from a seed round the previous year, led by Zoom founder Eric S. Yuan.

About Workvivo

Workvivo is a new breed of employee communication app designed to build natural, meaningful bonds between teams while helping companies reach and engage their employees in ways that traditional tools simply can't.

Workvivo brings your people together, wherever they are. It's your intranet, internal comms tool, employee app, all merged into one familiar social experience at the very heart of your digital workplace. With annual growth of over 200% year-on-year, 500,000+ users across more than 50 countries, and customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to tech start-ups, Workvivo is on a mission to elevate everyone's workplace experience.

To date, Workvivo has received backing from Zoom founder Eric S. Yuan, Frontline Ventures and Tiger Global, best known for market-defining companies such as Facebook, Linkedin, Stripe, and Spotify. Workvivo is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

For more information, please visit https://www.workvivo.com

