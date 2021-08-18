Prosafe SE and subsidiary company Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. - Notice of Scheme Meetings

Reference is made to the earlier information provided about the ongoing financial process with the lenders, the latest in a press release dated 2 August 2021 in relation to the orders granted by the Singapore Court for Prosafe SE and Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. ("PRPL") to convene meetings (the "Scheme Meetings") of their creditors (the "Scheme Creditors") pursuant to Section 210(1) of the Singapore Companies Act, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving (with or without modifications) the Schemes proposed to be made between PSE, PRPL and their respective Scheme Creditors.



Pursuant to the orders HC/ORC 4342/2021 and HC/ORC 4343/2021, this announcement is to notify you of the Scheme Meetings to be held at the following dates and times:

Secured Creditors' Scheme Meeting for Prosafe SE - 4:00pm Singapore time, 28 September 2021

Unsecured Creditors' Scheme Meeting for Prosafe SE - 4:30pm Singapore time, 28 September 2021

Secured Creditors' Scheme Meeting for PRPL - 5:00pm Singapore time, 28 September 2021

Unsecured Creditors' Scheme Meeting for PRPL - 5:30pm Singapore time, 28 September 2021

We request that all creditors please complete and submit their Proof of Debt Forms to the Scheme Manager at david.chew@dhccapital.com by 5:00pm Singapore time, 27 August 2021 . Please note that you will only be able to participate in the Scheme Meetings and vote on the Scheme(s) if you submit your completed Proof of Debt Forms by the abovementioned deadline.



The following documents can be downloaded from Clifford Chance Pte. Ltd.'s virtual data room, which can be accessed at https://highq.in/ebfdj1rur5 for your information and to assist you in your consideration of the Scheme(s):

Proof of Debt From for PSE

Proof of Debt Form for PRPL

Scheme Creditor Proxy Forms

PSE Explanatory Statement (appending the PSE Scheme Document)

PRPL Explanatory Statement (appending the PRPL Scheme Document)

Please contact Clifford Chance Pte. Ltd. if you experience any difficulty in accessing the documents, or have any queries, at the following email address - Prosafe.Queries@CliffordChance.com .



