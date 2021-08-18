Centaurify Announces new NFT Ticketing Marketplace that Aims to Lead the Online Ticketing Market

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Centaurify, a Cardano-based NFT solution provider aims to revolutionize the ticket market by tokenizing tickets using NFT and smart contracts. The smart contract NFT based system would reward artists, organizers, and holders alike. The platform would first target the music industry with its NFT ticketing solutions allowing customers and fans to experience live concerts and music festivals from a different point of view.

The project has onboarded 14 platinum awarded DJ CLMD a part of the core team to help them understand the music industry's sales and ticketing. Centaurify would move towards sports and other ticketing industries. Centaurify would move towards sports and other ticketing industries later. The platform is a game-changer for the ticket market: Preventing scalping, fraud and allowing organizers to set the rules for the secondary market.

The online event ticketing industry is expected to reach $68 billion by 2025, with a 4.8 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Growth is anticipated to be impacted by massively increased web proliferation and increased utilization of mobile apps to buy music, sports, and other live event tickets. The project will be audited by popular auditor Certik before launch.

Here's how Centaurify helps artists and organizers alike with its innovative solution.

Empowering Artists and Organizers: Artists and organizers are rewarded through automatic reflections on each NFT-ticket transaction.

Holders get rewarded: Holders are rewarded through automatic reflections on every transaction, including ticket transactions. Access to pre-sales, VIP offers, and more to come.

Artists and Organizers NFT-Ticket Marketplace: Artists and organizers can sell to their audiences through Fiat On-Ramp.

Centaurify Empowers Artists and Organizers

The Centaurify platform aims to empower artists and organizers. This would include monetization on the secondary market, reducing ticket scalping, and preventing ticket fraud. The Centaurify protocol is based upon an automatic rewards system. With Centaurify being powered on the Cardano network, platform users can purchase NFT tickets, music-related NFTs and enjoy music with fast transactions from all over the world. Centaurify is also an Eco-friendly platform as it will not run on a Proof of Work protocol.

The platform allows the organizers to mold their NFT-tickets, setting their own rules of smart-contract tokenomics to reward their artists; Their audience on each transaction in the secondary market.

Centaurify allows organizers to set a maximum resale price to prevent scalping.

Founders will protect their audience by using Centaurify. NFT-tickets are 100% traceable and are impossible to counterfeit.

Artists get a fixed 2% automatic reflection on every NFT-ticket transaction from Centaurify.

Artists can sell NFT-albums and other NFT-collectibles in the Marketplace. Artists and organizers can sell on the platform via Fiat On-Ramp. Fiat will be automatically converted to Centaurify tokens for boost tokens.

When the supply of tickets for a given event available through authorized ticket sellers is depleted, the event is considered 'sold out', generally increasing the market value for any tickets on offer through secondary sellers. This is common for sports events, musical events, etc. Centaurify allows organizers to set a maximum resale price to prevent scalping. Organizers mint their own NFT tickets on the platform, setting their own smart contract tokenomics rules to reward themselves, their artists & their audience on every transaction on the secondary market.

Why Centaurify is a Wise Investment?

Centaurify's secret is Automatic LP. We have a function that serves as a dual beneficial implementation for holders. Initially, the contract collects tokens from both sellers and purchasers and adds them to the LP, establishing a stable price floor. Secondly, the penalty serves as an arbitrage-resistant mechanism, ensuring that the volume of Centaurify remains safe as a reward for the holders. In principle, the additional LP provides stability by adding the tax to the token's total liquidity, thus raising the token's overall LP and maintaining the token's price floor. This differs from other

The primary goal is to keep the holder informed about the Centaurify performance by avoiding whale dips when they are used in a mass trade-off. Centaurify's secret is Automatic LP. We have a function that serves as a dual beneficial implementation for holders. Initially, the contract collects tokens from both sellers and purchasers and adds them to the LP, establishing a stable price floor.

Secondly, the penalty serves as an arbitrage-resistant mechanism, ensuring that the volume of Centaurify remains safe as a reward for the holders. In principle, the additional LP provides stability by adding the tax to the token's total liquidity, thus raising the token's overall LP and maintaining the token's price floor

$Centaurify tokennomics and token metrics

Centaurify is a token on the Ethereum network with these main functions that take place by the a tax fee on every transaction: Reflection, Liquidity Pool (LP) Acquisition, and Burn. These functions work together to overcome messy problems caused by farming rewards, and price fluctuations. On each transaction, $Centaurify applies a 10% tax. This tax is used to automatically distribute the rewards to holders. Here's how holder earns maximum benefit,

3% reward to all holders.

2% burns.

2% LP

2% Marketing.

1% operation.

Each holder earns rewards through reflection. Holders will watch their amount of CENT keep growing.

The Total Tokens supply is capped at 1,000,000,000 out of which 15% has been reserved for the team, 5% each for Consultants and Partners and Marketing, 10% for NFT ecosystem, 13.15% has been reserved for Private sales, 8.82% for Liquidity, 23.10% for Public Round and 19.93% has been kept aside as Reserves.

To know more about Centaurify visit Centaurify.com

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Centaurify

Telegram: https://t.me/centaurifyofficial

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/centaurify

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Centaurify/

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/v6ZT7Tg72J

Media Contact:

Company: Centaurify OÜ

Contact: David Rootwelt-Norberg

Email: hello@centaurify.com

Website: https://centaurify.com

SOURCE: Centaurify

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/660279/Centaurify-Announces-new-NFT-Ticketing-Marketplace-that-Aims-to-Lead-the-Online-Ticketing-Market