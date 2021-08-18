Introducing BICO: The Global Leader in the Bio Convergence Revolution

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CELLINK Life Sciences has transformed itself to create a more growth-oriented business structure for faster life science innovations. To better reflect the new structure and all the opportunities that lies within, the Group has changed name to BICO (BIo COnvergence) while maintaining the CELLINK name for the bioprinting business.

BICO, a leader in the life sciences space, has announced its transition from CELLINK to concentrate on the intersection of biology and technology. Since its founding in 2016, BICO has built one of the world's most expansive portfolio of life science products that spans bioprinting, diagnostics, lab automation and multi-omics among other key verticals, solidifying itself as the market leader in bio convergence; a rapidly growing industry. This shift will enable BICO and its 11 subsidiaries to even more rapidly, and more customer obsessed, innovate through the Group's shared Bio Convergence agenda which entails investments in bioengineering, technology development, product design and UX as well as sales and marketing.

In the last five years, BICO has seen exponential growth including expansion to 900+ employees over 11 subsidiaries, as well as sales and distribution in 65+ countries in over 2,000 laboratories. The launch of BICO draws a clear path for the future of the company by developing the future of health among three key business areas: Bioprinting, Biosciences and Bioautomation. By combining these different technologies, BICO will enable its customers and researchers to improve people's health and lives for the better. CELLINK Bioprinting will continue to prosper under the BICO umbrella as the strong industry leader in 3D bioprinting and with its broad portfolio of consumables e.g., bioinks and tissue engineering products.

"In five years, we have built a world-leading group that offers something truly unique - a bio convergence revolution", said Erik Gatenholm, CEO and President BICO. "As the company has continued to grow, we saw limitations to make radical change in the industry at our customers' laboratories with just one product. We realized that our customers needed more and better technologies, products, solutions, and workflows for the most optimal outcome where we together can create the most change. I am proud to introduce BICO to the world and look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of science to create the future of health."

The company will be focused around five central areas, including the enabling of safer and accessible organ transplants, utilization of cultivated tissue from human cells to eliminate unnecessary animal testing, faster development of more affordable medicines, more personalized medicines, as well as faster and less expensive diagnostics to fight infectious diseases.

"Today's healthcare challenges require complex and multifaceted solutions. The bio convergence principle embodies this novel approach and will enable researchers to uncover the answers to shape the future of health", said Dr. Robert Langer, professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, co-founder of Moderna and member of the BICO Scientific Advisory Board. "I'm excited to continue to work with BICO and am eager to see the progress they make."

The subsidiaries that are a part of BICO will keep their names and operate as individual companies. The company's ticker has been updated from CLNK to BICO. There have been no additional changes to the company's financial instruments.

About BICO

Founded in 2016, BICO (formerly CELLINK) is the leading bio convergence company in the world. By combining different technologies, such as robotics, artificial intelligence, computer science, and 3D bioprinting with biology, we enable our customers to improve people's health and lives for the better. With a focus on the application areas of bioprinting, multiomics, cell line development, and diagnostics, the company develops and markets innovative technologies that enable researchers in the life sciences to culture cells in 3D, perform high-throughput drug screening and print human tissues and organs for the medical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. We create the future of health. The Group's products are trusted by more than 2,000 laboratories, including all the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, are being used in more than 65 countries, and have been cited in more than 1,850 publications. BICO is listed on the Nasdaq the Stockholm under BICO. www.bico.com

