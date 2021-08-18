Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2021) - Nass Valley Gateway (CSE: NVG) is proud to announce the launch of a wholesale distributor associate program under the header of 'Nass Valley Direct'.

Nass Valley Direct offers everyday people the opportunity to partner with us in starting their own CBD distributor business. The program is focused on helping wholesale distributor associates become main street entrepreneurs by selling our products to businesses across America.

"Nass Valley Direct offers people a very positive and lucrative distributor experience," said Michael Racaniello, co-founder of Nass Valley Direct. "The exceptional Nass Valley product line is perfectly positioned for wholesale distributors to effectively represent and get paid handsomely for their hard work."

Some of the key features and benefits to the Nass Valley Direct program include access to the company's entire line of 60+ premium and innovative CBD products, low cost of entry to start the business, uncapped earnings potential with up to 55% direct sales commissions, product discounts for wholesale associates, unparalleled support and training, and a proprietary automated digital marketing program to help associates automate and scale their business.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE, focused on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO, CBD products for pet and human consumption. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the "Nass Valley Gardens" brand, an affiliate, via retail, wholesale, direct sales, and digital sales channels.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.

422 Richards Street, Suite 170

V6B 2Z4 Vancouver, Canada

E-mail: info@nassvalleygateway.com

Corporate Website: www.nassvalleygateway.com

Product Website: www.nassvalleyproducts.com

For more information:

Michael Semler, CEO

Nass Valley Gateway

michael.s@nassvalleygateway.com

Mike Magolnick, PR

The Red Flag Image Company

pr@nassvalleygateway.com

214-799-0730

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/93542