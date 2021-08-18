Guangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2021) - Now BMAX has released a new product, which is a 14.1-inch laptop. This time, BMAX finally uses processors from AMD.
The 14.1-inch BMAX is powered by AMD's Ryzen 3450U mobile processor. This might not mean much to consumers unless they follow the world of mobile processors, but basically AMD chips are faster than the competing Intel CPUs that rule the market -- and they cost less. That means models like the BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro stay affordable but get them the processor performance of a pricier laptop.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/93561_781b3dddb4fcf9b9_001full.jpg
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/93561_781b3dddb4fcf9b9_002full.jpg
SPECS
General
Packaged Quantity: 1
Manufacturer: BMAX
Processor / Chipset
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
Max Turbo Speed: 3.5 GHz
Number of Cores: Quad-Core
Cache: 4 MB
64-bit Computing: Yes
RAM
Configuration Features: 1 x 8 GB
Technology: DDR4 SDRAM
Display
LCD Backlight Technology: LED Backlight
Widescreen Display: Yes
Monitor Features: 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Narrow Border Display
TFT Technology: IPS
Hard Drive
Type: SSD
SSD Form Factor: M.2
Capacity: 512 GB
Hard Drive Features: SATA 3.0
Audio & Video
Graphics Processor: AMD Radeon Vega 8
Memory Allocation Technology: Shared Video Memory (UMA)
Sound: Stereo Speakers, Microphone
Input
Type: keyboard, touchpad
Communications
Wireless Protocol: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2
Battery
Capacity: 57 Wh
Cells: 3-cell
Technology: Li-ion Polymer
Card Reader
Type: Card Reader
Supported Flash Memory: Micro SD Memory Card
AC Adapter
Input: AC 120/230 V (50/60 Hz)
Output: 47.5 Watt, 19 V, 2.5 A
Connections & Expansion
Interfaces: HDMI, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack
Memory Card Reader: Yes (Micro SD Card)
Header
Brand: BMAX
Product Line: BMAX MaxBook
Miscellaneous
Color: Black
Dimensions & Weight
Width: 323mm
Depth: 219mm
Height: 18.3mm
Weight: 1.3kg
Operating System / Software
Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Edition
Microsoft Office 365(30 days trial)
Let's take a look at this laptop from BMAX.
BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: BUILD
Grasp the future fashion
Compared with the 14.1-inch notebooks on the market, the BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro uses a minimalist design to extend consumers' vision of future technology in a square inch, making it more compact.
The consumers may not be able to fly, or they may not have superpowers. But as long as they have a heart beyond yesterday, they are the superman of their life. The new BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro, with a strong appearance, rewrites sleek with edges and corners and mediocrity with sharp edges, so that the overall design not only surpasses yesterday, but also guides the future direction.
BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: DISPLAY
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/93561_781b3dddb4fcf9b9_003full.jpg
Amazing Visual Appeal
The design of the ultra-narrow bezel is also the embodiment of our pursuit of the product. The BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro features a 14.1-inch 6mm bezel design screen for unobstructed views. Rich and gorgeous, such as the real world. The color transition is extraordinary and the color is beautiful.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/93561_781b3dddb4fcf9b9_004full.jpg
Features of the display:
6mm Bezel
72% NTSC Color Gamut
178° Viewing Angle
81.2% Screen-to-Body Ratio
IPS Panel delivers an immersive world
BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: PROCESSOR
Win with extreme speed
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/93561_781b3dddb4fcf9b9_005full.jpg
The first-class hardware is indispensable to seize the opportunity, and the more advanced processor architecture brings us unlimited possibilities. BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro chooses the AMD Ryzen 53450U processor to create extraordinary performance.
Features of the processor:
12nm FinFET Process
3.5GHz Max Boost Clock
4 Cores 8 Threads
2MB L2 Cache, 4MB L3 Cache
BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: CPU ARCHITECTURE
Compute Efficiency by Design
The "Zen＋" core is a significant update to the historic "Zen" architecture. Now featuring:
Clock frequency increases 10%
Single-threaded IPC increases 3%
2933MT/s Higher DDR4 transfer rate
Lower power consumption
Improved cache prefetch
BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: AMD SenseMI
AMD SenseMI Technology. Technology that thinks.
AMD's SenseMI technology is a set of learning and adapting features that help the AMD Ryzen processor customize its performance to the consumer and their applications, thanks to true machine intelligence (MI). Finally: performance that thinks.
Features of AMD SenseMI Technology:
Pure Power
A sophisticated grid of smart sensors that monitors CPU temperature, resource usage and power draw brings cool and quiet operation to the consumers' AMD Ryzen processor with intelligent power optimization circuits, plus the low power requirements of an advanced 14nm FinFET manufacturing technology.
Precision Boost
Fine-tuned processor performance adjusted in real time to meet the performance demands of consumers' game or app.
Extended Frequency Range
Clock speed scales with cooling performance.
Smart Prefetch
Sophisticated learning algorithms understand the inner workings of consumers' applications and anticipate what data they might need. Smart Prefetch predictively brings that data into the AMD Ryzen processor for fast and responsive computing.
BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: GPU
Creating, gaming, working, learning and entertaining
Inspire infinite possibilities
The award-winning AMD Ryzen processor and AMD Radeon graphics combine strongly to deliver a fast, smooth and responsive user experience.
Features of the GPU:
Radeon Vega 8 Graphics
Graphics Core Count: 8
Graphics Frequency: 1200MHz
Fluent playback of 4K/60fps videos
BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: KEYBOARD
Redefine the Typing Experience
The redesigned keyboard improves comfort and efficiency and provides a satisfactory typing experience. The extra-large and flat keycap allows the consumers to type seamlessly.
Features of the keyboard:
Full size keyboard with 3mm narrow bezel
Backlighting keboard
BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: AUDIO
Redefine the Acoustic Experience
BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro features the optimized 4-cell Magic Sound System that gives consumers the acoustic experience of the reverberant beam.
Features of the audio:
Intelligent Microphone Inputing
2 Acoustic Chambers and 4 Speakers
BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: BATTERY
The BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro is equipped with a 57Wh high-capacity battery, which can last a whole working day.
BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: HEAT SINK
The copper tube radiator can quickly discharge the heat, keeping the BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro at a reasonable temperature and ensuring lasting and stable operation.
BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: EXPERIENCE
Uncompromising performance brings extraordinary experience
The consumers are the controller of their future. Powerful processors, stunning graphics and innovative features help increase their day's productivity and efficiency.
BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: PORTS
Inheriting the rich expansion talent of BMAX MaxBook, it features two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a HDMI port, a Micro SD card reader and a 3.5mm audio jack. It can meet the extended functions of data transmission, conference projection, and connection of new equipment.
MORE INFORMATION
Welcome to the new digital age of convenient connectivity with the BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro, delivering productivity, portability, and privacy for extreme efficiency.
BMAX is bringing our flagship laptop of the year to all.
Now, BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro comes! The first launch is at Banggood.
If customers want to know more about BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro, please visit: https://bit.ly/3xPH4bf
