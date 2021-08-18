Guangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2021) - Now BMAX has released a new product, which is a 14.1-inch laptop. This time, BMAX finally uses processors from AMD.

The 14.1-inch BMAX is powered by AMD's Ryzen 3450U mobile processor. This might not mean much to consumers unless they follow the world of mobile processors, but basically AMD chips are faster than the competing Intel CPUs that rule the market -- and they cost less. That means models like the BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro stay affordable but get them the processor performance of a pricier laptop.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/93561_781b3dddb4fcf9b9_001full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/93561_781b3dddb4fcf9b9_002full.jpg

SPECS

General

Packaged Quantity: 1

Manufacturer: BMAX

Processor / Chipset

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3450U

Max Turbo Speed: 3.5 GHz

Number of Cores: Quad-Core

Cache: 4 MB

64-bit Computing: Yes

RAM

Configuration Features: 1 x 8 GB

Technology: DDR4 SDRAM

Display

LCD Backlight Technology: LED Backlight

Widescreen Display: Yes

Monitor Features: 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Narrow Border Display

TFT Technology: IPS

Hard Drive

Type: SSD

SSD Form Factor: M.2

Capacity: 512 GB

Hard Drive Features: SATA 3.0

Audio & Video

Graphics Processor: AMD Radeon Vega 8

Memory Allocation Technology: Shared Video Memory (UMA)

Sound: Stereo Speakers, Microphone

Input

Type: keyboard, touchpad

Communications

Wireless Protocol: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2

Battery

Capacity: 57 Wh

Cells: 3-cell

Technology: Li-ion Polymer

Card Reader

Type: Card Reader

Supported Flash Memory: Micro SD Memory Card

AC Adapter

Input: AC 120/230 V (50/60 Hz)

Output: 47.5 Watt, 19 V, 2.5 A

Connections & Expansion

Interfaces: HDMI, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack

Memory Card Reader: Yes (Micro SD Card)

Header

Brand: BMAX

Product Line: BMAX MaxBook

Miscellaneous

Color: Black

Dimensions & Weight

Width: 323mm

Depth: 219mm

Height: 18.3mm

Weight: 1.3kg

Operating System / Software

Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Edition

Microsoft Office 365(30 days trial)

Let's take a look at this laptop from BMAX.

BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: BUILD

Grasp the future fashion

Compared with the 14.1-inch notebooks on the market, the BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro uses a minimalist design to extend consumers' vision of future technology in a square inch, making it more compact.

The consumers may not be able to fly, or they may not have superpowers. But as long as they have a heart beyond yesterday, they are the superman of their life. The new BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro, with a strong appearance, rewrites sleek with edges and corners and mediocrity with sharp edges, so that the overall design not only surpasses yesterday, but also guides the future direction.





BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: DISPLAY

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/93561_781b3dddb4fcf9b9_003full.jpg

Amazing Visual Appeal

The design of the ultra-narrow bezel is also the embodiment of our pursuit of the product. The BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro features a 14.1-inch 6mm bezel design screen for unobstructed views. Rich and gorgeous, such as the real world. The color transition is extraordinary and the color is beautiful.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/93561_781b3dddb4fcf9b9_004full.jpg

Features of the display:

6mm Bezel

72% NTSC Color Gamut

178° Viewing Angle

81.2% Screen-to-Body Ratio

IPS Panel delivers an immersive world

BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: PROCESSOR

Win with extreme speed





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/93561_781b3dddb4fcf9b9_005full.jpg

The first-class hardware is indispensable to seize the opportunity, and the more advanced processor architecture brings us unlimited possibilities. BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro chooses the AMD Ryzen 53450U processor to create extraordinary performance.

Features of the processor:

12nm FinFET Process

3.5GHz Max Boost Clock

4 Cores 8 Threads

2MB L2 Cache, 4MB L3 Cache

BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: CPU ARCHITECTURE

Compute Efficiency by Design

The "Zen＋" core is a significant update to the historic "Zen" architecture. Now featuring:

Clock frequency increases 10%

Single-threaded IPC increases 3%

2933MT/s Higher DDR4 transfer rate

Lower power consumption

Improved cache prefetch

BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: AMD SenseMI

AMD SenseMI Technology. Technology that thinks.

AMD's SenseMI technology is a set of learning and adapting features that help the AMD Ryzen processor customize its performance to the consumer and their applications, thanks to true machine intelligence (MI). Finally: performance that thinks.

Features of AMD SenseMI Technology:

Pure Power

A sophisticated grid of smart sensors that monitors CPU temperature, resource usage and power draw brings cool and quiet operation to the consumers' AMD Ryzen processor with intelligent power optimization circuits, plus the low power requirements of an advanced 14nm FinFET manufacturing technology.

Precision Boost

Fine-tuned processor performance adjusted in real time to meet the performance demands of consumers' game or app.

Extended Frequency Range

Clock speed scales with cooling performance.

Smart Prefetch

Sophisticated learning algorithms understand the inner workings of consumers' applications and anticipate what data they might need. Smart Prefetch predictively brings that data into the AMD Ryzen processor for fast and responsive computing.

BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: GPU

Creating, gaming, working, learning and entertaining

Inspire infinite possibilities

The award-winning AMD Ryzen processor and AMD Radeon graphics combine strongly to deliver a fast, smooth and responsive user experience.

Features of the GPU:

Radeon Vega 8 Graphics

Graphics Core Count: 8

Graphics Frequency: 1200MHz

Fluent playback of 4K/60fps videos

BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: KEYBOARD

Redefine the Typing Experience

The redesigned keyboard improves comfort and efficiency and provides a satisfactory typing experience. The extra-large and flat keycap allows the consumers to type seamlessly.

Features of the keyboard:

Full size keyboard with 3mm narrow bezel

Backlighting keboard

BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: AUDIO

Redefine the Acoustic Experience

BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro features the optimized 4-cell Magic Sound System that gives consumers the acoustic experience of the reverberant beam.

Features of the audio:

Intelligent Microphone Inputing

2 Acoustic Chambers and 4 Speakers

BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: BATTERY

The BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro is equipped with a 57Wh high-capacity battery, which can last a whole working day.

BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: HEAT SINK

The copper tube radiator can quickly discharge the heat, keeping the BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro at a reasonable temperature and ensuring lasting and stable operation.

BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: EXPERIENCE

Uncompromising performance brings extraordinary experience

The consumers are the controller of their future. Powerful processors, stunning graphics and innovative features help increase their day's productivity and efficiency.

BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro: PORTS

Inheriting the rich expansion talent of BMAX MaxBook, it features two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a HDMI port, a Micro SD card reader and a 3.5mm audio jack. It can meet the extended functions of data transmission, conference projection, and connection of new equipment.

MORE INFORMATION

Welcome to the new digital age of convenient connectivity with the BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro, delivering productivity, portability, and privacy for extreme efficiency.

BMAX is bringing our flagship laptop of the year to all.

Now, BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro comes! The first launch is at Banggood.

If customers want to know more about BMAX MaxBook X14 Pro, please visit: https://bit.ly/3xPH4bf

Media Contact

Company Name: Creature Future (Guangzhou) Information Technology Co.,Ltd.

City, Province, Country: Guangzhou, Guangdong, China

Address: No.4 Nengyuan Road, Tianhe District, Guangzhou

Contact Person: Candy Liang

Email: candy@cxwltech.com

Tele: (+86)18666627390

Website: http://www.bmaxit.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/93561