Newcomer Symbio Energy has been told it must hand over £450,000 it owes to the FIT program which reimburses small scale renewable energy generators. The payment is already a week overdue.U.K. regulator the Office for Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) has ordered English energy supplier Symbio Energy to hand over the £450,000 (€528,000) it owes to the renewable energy feed-in-tariff (FIT) scheme. Symbio, which bills itself as the "UK's lowest priced electricity supplier" on its website, was due to have paid the money a week ago, with its quarterly contributions determined by the volume of electricity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...