Marion, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2021) - Wyandot Snacks ("Wyandot" or "the Company"), a privately held, better for you national snack manufacturer, will debut its educational "B Corp Lounge" at SNAC International's SNAXPO trade show convention, August 22-24 in Charlotte, NC.

Key Takeaways:

Visitors can access an array of informational materials and videos, as well as meet with Wyandot teammates ready to share their insights on ways to use your business as a force for good.

Wyandot achieved Certified B Corporation status in early 2020.

About Wyandot Snacks



Wyandot Snacks ("Wyandot") is a privately held, national manufacturer of better for you plant-based snacks and related products. We partner with leading and emerging food companies looking to elevate the eating experience for innovation-seeking consumers. Our products range from well-known branded baby snacks to the most beloved better for you snack brands sponsored by maverick entrepreneurs and global fast-moving consumer goods ("FMCG") businesses. Wyandot fully supports the continued growth and commercial success of our customers, and for 85 years we have treated their brands as our own. We provide turnkey support to brands, from conception to development all the way to the shelf or the doorstep.



Wyandot is the only company in the snack industry with three former and/or current chairs of SNAC International, the global industry association, sitting on the same company's Board of Directors.



As the only diversified snack manufacturer to be B Corp certified, Wyandot's positive impact reaches each of our stakeholders: our neighbors, co-workers, shareholders, suppliers, and the environment. We are dedicated to taking a stance against hunger, ensuring the majority of our donations go towards Zero Hunger-related efforts.



Visit our website for more information: https://www.wyandotsnacks.com/.

About B Corp

Certified B Corporations meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, legally expand their corporate responsibilities to include consideration of stakeholder interests and build collective voice through the power of the unifying B Corporation brand. As of May 2021, there are nearly 4,000 Certified B Corporations from over 150 industries and over 70 countries, representing a diverse multi-billion-dollar marketplace with one unifying goal.



https://bcorporation.net/



About SNAC International

SNAC International is the leading international trade association for the snack industry with over 400 member companies worldwide.



https://snacintl.org/

https://www.snaxpo.com/



Contacts:

Rob Swadosh

rob.swadosh.swadoshgroup@gmail.com

Source: Wyandot Snacks

