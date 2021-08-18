Proteintech, the benchmark in antibodies, announces the tripling in size of its Rosemont, Illinois headquarters and laboratories to expand its antibody conjugation capabilities, increase GMP protein operations and add clinical capabilities to its antibodies' portfolio, including IBVR and ASR.

Proteintech's move follows 20 years of strong and consistent growth at the company. Proteintech last expanded its headquarters just five years ago and expects to see growth continue amid demand for its antibodies, ELISA kits and protein products, according to Jeff Lee, Chief Operating Officer. In the past two years the company's headcount has doubled to 300 employees and expects it to double again in two years.

"It's a big year for Proteintech with it being our 20th year in business, receiving our 100,000th citation of our products in scientific publications, and expanding but we wouldn't have this company or any of its successes without our people," said CEO Dr. Jason Li. "Every step our employees took have made this company what it is today. They have made our company strong."

"The 100,000 citations we've received over the years is a contributing factor to our expansion. The consistent growth of citations from researchers using our products is a direct reflection on the value that researchers place on the consistent quality and reproducibility of our products correlating with the growth we've seen," said Dr. Deepa Shankar, Chief Scientific Officer.

The new headquarters will also house expanding operations for Proteintech's North American distribution, R&D, finance, logistics, customer support, and IT.

About Proteintech Group

Proteintech, founded in 2001, is a leading manufacturer of antibodies, proteins and immunoassays. Proteintech has the largest proprietary portfolio of self-manufactured antibodies covering 2/3 of the human proteome. In addition, Proteintech produces cytokines, growth factors and other proteins that are human expressed, bioactive and cGMP-grade. With the recent acquisition of manufacturer ChromoTek, Proteintech now offers nanobodies, high-performance recombinant reagents used in single cell analysis, super resolution imaging, and multiplex assays. Proteintech sites are ISO13485 and ISO9001-2015 accredited. To learn more about Proteintech, please visit www.ptglab.com.

