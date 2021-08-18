Thermal Interface Materials Market Size to Reach USD 4,471.4 Million by 2027 | Demand for Compact Electronic Devices with Improved Processing Capabilities is Driving the Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent study by Emergen Research, the thermal interface materials market size is expected to reach USD 4,471.4 million by 2027. Over the forecast period the market for thermal interface materials is expected to expand at a rapid pace. Product demand is driven by growing need for miniaturised electronic devices, high-end processors with increased computing capacity, and high integration. A high-end processor, a vital electronic component that emits a lot of heat, poses a substantial challenge to the overall performance and lifetime of electronic devices. Thermal interface materials having high thermal conductivity aid in the dissipation of generated heat, allowing for maximum device efficiency. Thermal interface materials are now widely used in IC packaging of electronic components.

Between the LED's base-plate and the cooling system, a thermal interface material is a critical interfacing media. The rising demand for LEDs and LED lights is a major element boosting thermal interface material industry growth. For example, to improve content aesthetics, TV manufacturers, focus on HDR and WCG technologies at the same time. The primary demand for HDR is around 85.0 percent, which boosts LED usage for blue light production. Furthermore, the industry is being driven by the rising demand for blue LED light in Quantum Dots.

Key Highlights From The Report

Indium Corporation announced in March 2019 the launch of m2TIMTM, a revolutionary hybrid thermal interface material that provides ultra-reliable conductivity for heat dissipation.

the launch of m2TIMTM, a revolutionary hybrid thermal interface material that provides ultra-reliable conductivity for heat dissipation,. While transitioning from solid to liquid, phase change materials retain a constant temperature at their melting point, allowing for outstanding temperature control between surfaces.

Graphite gaskets for the lighting industry are made from an extended sheet with low outgassing levels, which results in the release of VOCs, which reduces brightness. In car engines with chip-on-board LEDs, graphite gaskets made of metal foils are used.

The growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) is driving up demand for power electronics, which in turn is driving up demand for thermal interface materials. In addition, the expansion of the consumer electronics, medical, and telecommunications industries has resulted in a greater use of power electronics.

Due to the presence of top electronics and semiconductor manufacturing businesses in the area, North America held the second-largest market share in 2019. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure and the region's expanding adoption of electric vehicles are driving market demand.

Key participants include Parker Hannifin Corporation, Indium Corporation, Dow Corning Corporation, 3M Company, Momentive Performance Materials, Wakefield-Vette, Inc., Laird Technologies Inc., Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Zalman Tech Co. Ltd., and Bergquist Company Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global thermal interface materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Greases & Adhesives



Tapes & Films



Gap Fillers



Phase Change Materials



Metal-Based Thermal Interface Materials



Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online



Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Computers



Telecom



Consumer Durables



Automotive Electronics



Medical Devices



Industrial Machinery



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

1. U.S. 2. 3.

Europe

1. Germany

2. UK

3. France

4. BENELUX

5. Rest of Europe

1. 2. UK 3. 4. BENELUX 5. Rest of

Asia Pacific

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. Rest of APAC

1. 2. 3. 4. Rest of APAC

Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

1. Brazil
2. Rest of LATAM

MEA

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Rest of MEA

